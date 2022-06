The Stockton Heat have had troubles finding their way past the Chicago Wolves in their playoff series. With Friday’s game being game four of the seven-game series, Stockton was in a really tough position being down 3-0 in the series and a game away from elimination. Thankfully, that was not the case with some late scoring and a huge overtime goal to allow the Heat to win 4-3 and survive another day in the Calder Cup playoffs.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO