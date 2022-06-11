ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Jury finds Marshall Hendricks guilty of second-degree murder

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN jhogan@postregister.com
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe jury in the trial of Marshall Hendricks found him guilty of second-degree murder on Friday for shooting and killing Rory Neddo in September 2019. Hendricks is scheduled to be sentenced in September for a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence on the...

