Jury finds Marshall Hendricks guilty of second-degree murder

Larry Wilk Simmons, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 9, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of his loving family. Larry was born February 21, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Daniel Simmons and Ethel Isabell Phillips Simmons. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. On February 21, 1954, he married Nancy Nielson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Larry and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls where Larry worked as a farmer. He and Nancy were later divorced. Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cottonwood Ward. Dad was a High Priest and currently served in the library. He loved Heavenly Father, his Savior, and the gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully all of his life and was a great example to his family. Dad proudly served his country in the Army after World War II in Germany and was a patriot through and through. He was also a proud member of the John Birch Society. He enjoyed going to his cabin and working the land. He also enjoyed horses, cows, and all animals. He loved to tinker, but most of all, he loved having all of his family together. Larry is survived by his children, David (Vicki) Simmons of Lehi, UT, Steve Simmons of Idaho Falls, Jeffery Simmons of Logan, UT, Paul (Colleen) Simmons of Idaho Falls, James Simmons of Malad, ID, Julie (David) Kroon of Rigby, ID, Michael Simmons of Idaho Falls, and Lori (Jared) Thompson of Rexburg, ID; brothers, Dick (Kami) Wilkinson and Dee (Elaine) Simmons, both of Idaho Falls; 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren whom Larry adored. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ethel Simmons; sister, Patrice Simmons; and brother, Buzz Wilkinson. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Ucon Cemetery, 3960 East 105th North, with Bishop Matt Porter of the Ucon Cottonwood Ward officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 2/21/1934 - 6/9/2022Wilk Simmons.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO