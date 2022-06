SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Yonathan Daza looped a tiebreaking single into right field, capping a three-run fourth inning fueled by three errors, and the Colorado Rockies rallied past San Francisco 4-2 Thursday to take two of three from the Giants.San Francisco made a season-high four errors, including a pair in the fourth by second baseman Thairo Estrada.Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who are 3-6 against the Giants this season.Blackmon reached leading off the fourth when Estrada, standing on the right field grass as part of a shift that had three infielders on the right side, dropped his...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO