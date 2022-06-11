Supply chain shortages frustrates Phoenix air conditioning business
By Michael Raimondi
AZFamily
3 days ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The supply chain problems are impacting air conditioning companies in the Valley. Donley A/C and Plumbing president Mike Donley says there are new issues every day when it comes to parts. “It’s definitely more challenging than it has ever been in my 30-plus...
Retailers like Target are being forced to cut prices, and other big box stores now have to think outside the box as supply chain woes are causing new problems. On Your Side's Susan Campbell talks ways to keep yourself safe from sun damage this summer, in light of the heat!
PHOENIX — A career that is as solid as the concrete they are pouring. The City of Phoenix is offering a new, unique opportunity on Valley streets where participants can make the roads safer while getting paid to train. "I've learned a lot of stuff, like how to use...
With temperatures well over 100 degrees, air-conditioners are running at capacity across the Valley, and that can also mean power failures. SRP said that more than a thousand customers lost power in the West Valley on Monday but expected service to be restored quickly. It also reported smaller patches of...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A food bank in Phoenix is sending much-needed supplies by the truckload to those impacted by the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff. Crews were busy on Monday at St. Mary’s Food Bank to get all of the items ready. They gathered water, Gatorade, peanut butter, pop-top canned food and more for families who need it. “They need stuff right now,” Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s Food Bank said. “The fact that this fire is not even 24 hours old and they had already made these requests to get that food up there, there’s a sense of urgency there.”
Retailers like Target are being forced to cut prices, and other big box stores now have to think outside the box as supply chain woes are causing new problems. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence.
If you were too busy dabbing, skateboarding, or both, earlier in the year — and missed the chance of "air-guitaring" to System of a Down's "B.Y.O.B." bassline played by Shavo Odadjian at the Footprint Center in Phoenix — it's OK. You may get a second chance on June...
Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
PHOENIX -- It's billed by the Department of Transportation as a way to improve safety. But the head of the Arizona Trucking Association says the move to restrict all trucks to just the right lane of Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Phoenix is nothing short of stupid. And Anthony Bradley scoffed at the claim by ADOT that it had "coordinated'' the plan with his organization.
There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
Could failure to solve Arizona’s housing shortage puts Arizona’s red-hot economy at risk?. By every metric, the Arizona economy continues to fire on all cylinders, as evidenced by several recent studies and statistics. A recent deep dive into U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics by Skynova ranked our state third in the nation for workforce gain, with a 7.8 percent increase in jobs added between 2017 and last year. Meanwhile, Arizona’s unemployment rate sits at 3.2 percent, a level of employment success not seen for most of the past half-century. And Moody’s “Back to Normal Index,” which tracks how quickly state economies have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, puts Arizona’s economy at 99 percent of where the state was in March 2020. That ranks eighth out of the 50 states.
A large part of southeast Mesa’s economic explosion has centered on the 5,000 acres that formerly served as the General Motors Desert Proving Grounds for over 50 years. GM used the land to test vehicles and components in hot weather conditions. In the early 2000s, this land became more...
BULLHEAD CITY — In the coming months, Bullhead City residents may not even need to leave their car to get routine blood work done. Sonora Quest Laboratories is piloting a carside option for routine laboratory testing at three of its Patient Service Centers in Scottsdale, Sun Lakes and Bullhead City.
There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Pipeline Fire grows to over 4,500 acres, suspect arrested. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A wildfire...
The winds should be lighter as a ridge of high pressure settles in over our state starting on Tuesday. Dangerous winds across the state; First Alert Weather Day for high country. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. It's a First Alert weather day in Flagstaff where a Red Flag Warning is...
There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Extreme Heat advisory and triple digits to continue as Pipeline Fire burns. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Genealogist who cracked "Baby Holly" case also solved Phoenix Canal Murders case. The forensic genealogist whose team cracked the case is no stranger to solving Arizona cases. Buckeye father of baby who was focus of Amber Alert relieved he was found. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A 9-month-old boy was...
The Ranch Mine has completed a low-slung, minimalist home in Arizona's Paradise Valley, drawing cues from a style of house that was popular in the 1930s. The Phoenix-based studio was commissioned by a family to design a home on a large, irregular lot in Paradise Valley, a town that sits within the metropolitan region of Phoenix.
An out-of-control wildfire is burning near Flagstaff early Monday. Dangerous winds across the state; First Alert Weather Day for high country. It's a First Alert weather day in Flagstaff where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Deaths related to the heat continue to rise in Maricopa County. Updated: 8...
PHOENIX - "We know we have a problem in the city of Phoenix with our roads and dangerous intersections." 7th Avenue and Southern is one of the intersections at scrutiny. Phoenix City Councilwoman Yassamin Ansari represents District 7, which includes this intersection. "We know it has been one of the...
Comments / 0