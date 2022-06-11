ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Rampage results: FTR, Trent defend AEW honor against Will Ospreay, Aussie Open

By Wrestling Junkie Staff
 3 days ago

The Forbidden Door picture is starting to come into focus more and more with each passing show, but with a few weeks left until AEW and NJPW collide in Chicago, there are more twists to come. Will Ospreay proved that on Dynamite, unleashing some of his United Empire.

Tonight on Rampage, FTR and Trent Beretta will try to make sure that invasion doesn’t go unpunished, facing Ospreay and Aussie Open in a trios match. We’re also going to hear from Hook and Danhausen (well, probably just Danhausen, as Hook tends to be a man of few words), and see Eddie Kingston square up with Jake Hager .

Let’s do this, pre-recorded from just outside Kansas City.

AEW Rampage results in 30 seconds:

  • Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager by pinfall
  • Dr. Britt Baker , D.M.D. tells Toni Storm (via Tony Schiavone) that it was arrogant to put her hands on the AEW Women’s World Championship and she needs to get in line
  • Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh def. Davey Vega and Mike Fichett by pinfall
  • Danhausen and Hook show off the new fancy golf carts they bought after winning their match at Double or Nothing
  • Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet by pinfall, but the Baddies attack after the match, Anna Jay is beaten down trying to help, and Athena is prevented from assisting as well
  • Ethan Page differentiates himself from Miro by saying he looks up to, believes in and prays to himself
  • “You open the door, don’t be afraid of who walks through.” Will Ospreay says they are in AEW to separate the sheep from the GOATS, but Trent Beretta says he likes Ospreay even less than he did in NJPW
  • FTR and Trent Beretta def. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open by pinfall

Scroll down for more detailed AEW Rampage results, including recaps of every match and big talking segment.

Eddie Kingston def. Jake Hager in a physical war

Excalibur and Taz note that while Kingston is known as a brawler, he has a more technical side that he can deploy when needed. He might have to summon now of that now as Hager has him grounded, then chucks him to the floor. As they head back between the ropes, Kingston manages to get some open hand strikes going until Hager drops him again with a knee to the midsection. A chop seems to wake the Mad King up, and he unleashes a series of his own chops and kicks to the side of Hager's face. After a brief string of offense by Kingston, Hager hits the Hager Bomb (because who else would?) but only gets a two count. Kingston hits an Exploder and another suplex for his own two count. Hager shifts strategies and puts Kingston in the Ankle Lock, dragging Eddie away from the ropes. He eventually gets free, and manages to connect with the spinning backfist twice to get the three count.

Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh def. Davey Vega and Mike Fichett in Singh's in-ring AEW debut

Singh is a really tall man by any measure, but he really stands out in AEW where not everyone is super tall. Anyway, this is a squash match, so there was never any doubt that he was going to win his debut match. He also sends Fichett for a ride after the bell just for kicks.

Kris Statlander def. Red Velvet but feels the wrath of the Baddies afterward

Excalbur says Statlander has connected even more with AEW fans since changing up her look and presentation. That's hard to argue against, as the crowd does seem to be responding to her more since she dropped the alien bit. Velvet tries to attack before the bell, but Statlander beats her all over the ringside area before carrying Velvet on her back and literally dumping her back onto the canvas. After escaping a lengthy vertical suplex, Velvet goes on the attack, focusing on Statlander's knee. A commercial break follows, and upon return, Statlander hits a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count before both women exchange pinning predicaments. Statlander hits a German suplex and slams Red Velvet for another near fall. Velvet uses a cutter to set up the Just Desserts, then looks irritated when Statlander won't stay down for three. She catches a kick and lands a big right hand, countering a kick to hit Friday Night Fever for the win. Kiera Hogan immediately hits the ring to beat on Statlander, and Jade Cargill drops her on the outside with a pump kick. Anna Jay rushes down to help, and when she seems overwhelmed by the numbers, Athena runs down as well. AEW officials won't let her in the ring, however.

FTR and Trent Beretta def. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open with Trent getting the pin

Ospreay goes right after Dax Harwood in the opening moments, and even sounds like he's getting some cheers from fans in the crowd. Cash Wheeler tags in to take over for his partner, but Ospreay is able to counter him and do some showboating. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis take turns executing some offense, but Beretta tags in and is able to outwit Davis before a big chop brings him down. Ospreay is glad to tag in and reacquaint himself with Trent, but things break down and everyone is brawling. Beretta hits an Asai moonsault on Ospreay on the floor, limping a little when he pops back up. But after a picture-in-picture segment, Beretta is taking the extended tag team beating until he can finally get Harwood back into the action. Dax unloads right hands on the entire opposing team, then dishes out snap suplexes as well. He nearly takes Ospreay's head off with clothesline and nails Kyle Fletcher with three German suplexes, then teams with Wheeler to nearly get the pinfall. Wheeler catches fire, dealing with everyone on the other team until Aussie Open can join forces. Ospreay hits a springboard 450 splash, but Beretta hustles to break the pin up. Ospreay hits the OsCutter but Wheeler summons enough strength to kick out. Fletcher signals for his finisher against Beretta, who also has to deal with Ospreay until Will hurls himself to the floor to take out FTR. Fletcher nearly rolls up Beretta for three, but he responds immediately with Strong Zero and holds on for the win.

MMA Junkie Radio #3268: Reaction to UFC 275, Joanna Jedrzejczyk's retirement, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,268, the guys recap all things UFC 275, including if Glover Teixeira should get an immediate rematch vs. new champ Jiri Prochazka, whether Taila Santos got a bad shake against Valentina Shevchenko, Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s retirement after her knockout loss to Zhang Weili, and more. Tune in!
UFC
NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall live results

Mid-June in New Japan Pro-Wrestling can only mean one thing: It’s time for Dominion. Specifically, it’s time for NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall, where there are multiple titles on the line, a Provisional KOPW 2022 Trophy to award, and one of the pieces of the Forbidden Door will slide into place. The headliner will see Kazuchika Okada put his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jay White. Though White has had success against the Rainmaker in the past, he’s never beaten him one on one for a title, and the last time they met in a championship bout...
