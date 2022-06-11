ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

SportScene 13 for Friday, June 10th

By Justus Cleveland
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State softball semifinal action...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

Roehl steps down as Memorial head baseball coach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dan Roehl has stepped down as head baseball coach at Eau Claire Memorial after six years guiding the team. Roehl guided the Old Abes to a semifinal berth in the WIAA State Tournament in 2021. This season the team finished 17-9, with their season ending last Tuesday in the sectional semifinals.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ALYSSA KOENIG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Alyssa Koenig for the Sunshine Award. Alyssa helped my mom in her last days on this earth. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant and she knew that my mom loved to have her nails painted. She came by after her shift and she painted my mom’s nails while on her own time. She told me she knew that her grandma would have loved to have her nails painted before she passed. What a sweetie she is! This made my mom so happy!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

RACHEL SCHMIDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rachel Schmidt is the activities director at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona. Every day she goes far above and beyond her job description to provide opportunities for physical improvement, mental well-being, and fun activities, as well as excellent entertainment. She has a bubbly personality that is contagious and when you meet her in the hallway, there is always a bright smile, and she always knows your name. We all love her! She deserves the Sunshine Award.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire United hosts large soccer tournament

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A large sporting event drawing thousands of people to Eau Claire this weekend got underway. The Eau Claire United youth soccer program is hosting an invitational tournament at the soccer park near Bollinger Fields. Nearly 100 teams from throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota are attending, with...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Boys & Girls Club opens new Altoona location

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The newest location of the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is now open. Monday morning, the Altoona Center of the organization had a ribbon-cutting ceremony. So far, the new location at Altoona Intermediate School is serving 50 children. The Boys & Girls...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

HOMER SARAUER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Homer Sarauer for the Sunshine Award. Homer came to pick something up from us this afternoon and noticed a kid crying on the other side of the street. Homer called the kid over and asked him what was wrong. The boy said the school bus dropped him off and no one was at the after-school activity. The boy also said he had no communication with his parents. So out of the kindness of Homer’s heart he asked the boy if he knew where he lived. Luckily, he did and Homer got the boy home safely. Homer deserves this award.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire hosts 79th Badger Boys State

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin American Legion hosted its annual Badger Boys State program. The week-long youth citizenship program runs June 12-18. It teaches leadership skills to high school junior and senior boys. The young adults will learn...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

JEAN KEYESKI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean Keyeski is an amazing lady. She brightens up my day whenever we stop by Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls. I broke by collarbone last fall in an ATV accident and after every visit to the hospital or doctor we would order Pizza Hut on our way home. Jean was usually working at the drive thru and when she wasn’t, I was disappointed. She always recognized me and asked how I was doing with my broken collarbone. The day the doctor told me that I didn’t need to come back anymore, we ordered a celebration pizza. We told Jean about my news and she was very excited too. When we drove away, we noticed that Jean had added a sweet little note to our pizza box. Jean deserves to be recognized word-wide for her sweetness. Happy Sunshine Award, Jean! You have no idea how much you brightened up my days with your kindness. I could tell that you truly cared about me…someone you didn’t even know. I also want to thank you for the free chocolate chip cookie last week too. Jean remembered that we forgot to bring home our dessert pizza when we were in the restaurant last time, so she gave us a free dessert when she received my “to go” order. Thank you for being so wonderful, Jean! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DR. SHAWN KROMREY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Shawn Kromrey for the Sunshine Award. Doc is there to brighten your day no matter what. He’s a great chiropractor and he is full of his bad jokes of the day. We just want to brighten his day as he does ours.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
1440 WROK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
news8000.com

VIEWER PHOTOS: Monday storms and flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Photos sent to us via Facebook from the La Crosse area of storms and flooding Monday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls hosts grand opening

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The grand opening of a senior fitness center in Chippewa Falls took a bit of a turn earlier today. The new site has been in the works for the past five years but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After plenty of anticipation, the first day of the fitness center was off to a great start when the building was evacuated for a gas leak.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin school districts sponsor USDA’s Summer Food Service Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in western Wisconsin, including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and La Crosse, are sponsoring and taking part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for districts that...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Annual Chippewa Valley Pride Festival returns to Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An annual pride festival returned to Phoenix Park Saturday. The Chippewa Valley Pride Festival had yoga, Zumba, performances, and more. Jason Bennett with the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is one of the organizers. He says the festival creates a safe space for people in the LGBTQ+ community to meet and embrace one another.
wpr.org

Living with Lyme: Wisconsin’s ‘chronic Lyme’ patients embrace alternative treatments, rack up big bills

Crystal Pauley, a former physician assistant, didn’t believe in so-called chronic Lyme disease — until she became sick. Many health care providers reject chronic Lyme disease as a diagnosis. One 2010 survey found that just six out of 285 primary care doctors surveyed in Connecticut — an epicenter for the tick-borne infection — believed that symptoms of Lyme disease persist after treatment or in the absence of a positive Lyme test.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Energy grid operator warns of rolling blackouts this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer. Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers. Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers...
WISCONSIN STATE

