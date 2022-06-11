ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Man shot and killed in Canton Township, suspect on the run

By Fox 2 Staff, Ibrahim Dabaja
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a driver who shot and killed a 37-year-old Belleville man during a traffic altercation in Canton Township. The shooting happened Friday at around...

Related
Suspects try to steal off-duty Wayne County deputy's truck, flee after shootout

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for three suspects after a shootout stemming from an attempt vehicle theft. Police said an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's deputy backed his 2019 Dodge Ram into his driveway in the 10600 block of Balfour just after 7:15 a.m. June 3. He brought packages into the house, and left the truck running.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Belleville, MI
City
Palmer, MI
City
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Police update: Warren man lost hand when bomb exploded at his home

WARREN, Mich. – Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive...
WARREN, MI
Missing Putnam Township Man Located Safe

A Putnam Township man who suffers from dementia and went missing over the weekend has been located by authorities. 65-year-old Mark Lapinsky was found safe at around 1pm in Commerce Township on Sunday. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was dispatched on Saturday to the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road for a report of a missing person complaint. Lapinsky had last been seen at his residence at approximately 4pm Friday and was believed to be on foot.
PUTNAM TOWNSHIP, MI
Stolen gun found during traffic stop on the Lodge in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police found a stolen gun after stopping a speeding driver early Sunday in Detroit. According to Michigan State Police, a Chrysler 300 was stopped on the southbound side of the Lodge Freeway near Davison Freeway at 1:50 a.m. There were four people in the car, and the driver had a tequila bottle between his legs.
DETROIT, MI
MSP Arrest Man Who Stole Motorcycle, Tried To Hide Gear Under Gas Station Slurpee Machine

(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police officials announced. Michigan State Police say at about 5:10 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Wyoming and the driver fled. After canvassing the area the trooper found the motorcycle on Wyoming near Grand River. The motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township. Police say the trooper saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and go into a Shell gas station. When backup units arrived, MSP tried to make contact with the man and he ran away from officers, but after a short distance, the man was caught and taken into custody. After that, troopers returned to the gas station and the clerk said the man ran inside, took his helmet and jacket off, and then put them under a Slurpee machine. In addition to this, the clerk said the man told him he would come back for his belongings after police towed his motorcycle. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan State Police want to hear from people who witnessed driver of Durango point gun out window

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the driver of a red Durango point a pink AR pistol out of his window. An off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (June 13) going southbound on M-39 near Ford Road behind a red Durango when he saw the driver point the pistol out of his window.
DETROIT, MI
Public Safety

