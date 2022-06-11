ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Local HS student shares how she overcame challenges to become one of nation’s highest jumpers

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE — A Butler High School student overcame physical and mental challenges to become one of the highest jumpers in the country.

Cheyla Scott is a rising senior and the reigning state and national high jump champion.

For someone who has cleared the highest of highs, Scott said she has also faced the lowest of lows, battling her own thoughts and at one point, depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRmJh_0g7SmCtB00
Cheyla Scott (WSOC)

“Yes, there are a lot of good things, things happening outside that people see, but they don’t really understand what you go through yourself,” Scott said. “Corona(virus) came, you kind of really see who really cares about you, don’t really care about you and that’s where the solitarian, the loner came in, and you kind of really don’t know what to do.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown spoke to Scott to learn how she found the power to soar.

Next weekend, Scott will compete for her fifth straight high jump title at the Nike Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Her family is accepting donations to help sponsor her trip. People can email cheyydubb@yahoo.com for more information on how to donate.

(WATCH BELOW: Harding High track star gearing up to defend national title, while overcoming adversity and loss)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WRDW-TV

Laney’s James Nipper signs with Livingstone College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With some ink still left in the pen, Laney’s James Nipper signed his letter of intent to play at the next level with Livingstone College in North Carolina. The point guard averaged 19 points per game last year for the Wildcats. Nipper said he chose...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Oregon State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butler High School#Cox Media Group
WFAE

CMS graduation ceremonies bring family festivities and surges of traffic

Full-scale graduation ceremonies are back for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, which expects to hand out 8,555 diplomas by the time ceremonies end Thursday. Those ceremonies start Saturday at Bojangles Coliseum and UNC Charlotte’s Halton arena. Drivers should expect heavy traffic as graduates and guests arrive and depart (check the schedule here).
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Kids skate free this summer

Many skating rinks across the country are participating in the Kids Skate Free program. This program is a great way for kids to get exercise and have fun, even when it’s sweltering outside. Check out a big list of free and cheap things for kids to do around Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Last Chance To Enjoy Eat Black Charlotte Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Don’t Miss it! There’s still one more day to join the festivities for Charlotte’s Black-owned restaurant week. The festivities began on June 3rd and will run through June 12th. Charlotte city-goers can get a taste of several black-owned food spots in Queen City.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
Axios Charlotte

36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities? Here’s a list of the 36 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape the heat (save this for rainy days, too!). Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in June 2022. 1. Do indoor putt-putt Head to one of Charlotte’s new indoor putt-putt spots like […] The post 36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Free Dental Care This Weekend For North Carolina Veterans

Good news for North Carolina Veterans. Aspen Dental, with 10 locations in the greater Charlotte area, is offering free dental care for military veterans this Saturday, June 11th. Appointments are required and can be booked by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). It’s all a part of Aspen’s 8th annual Day of Service. The dental provider hopes to honor veterans’ service while breaking down barriers to health care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Baltimore Times

SEVEN HOME GAMES HIGHLIGHT THE HORNETS’ 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Dover, Del. (June 9, 202) — Delaware State football fans will have plenty of chances to cheer on the Hornets this coming season. The Hornets will play seven games at Alumni Stadium during the 2022 campaign. The season kicks off on Sep. 3 against long-time rival Lincoln University (Pa.)...
DOVER, DE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy