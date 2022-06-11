Local HS student shares how she overcame challenges to become one of nation’s highest jumpers

CHARLOTTE — A Butler High School student overcame physical and mental challenges to become one of the highest jumpers in the country.

Cheyla Scott is a rising senior and the reigning state and national high jump champion.

For someone who has cleared the highest of highs, Scott said she has also faced the lowest of lows, battling her own thoughts and at one point, depression.

“Yes, there are a lot of good things, things happening outside that people see, but they don’t really understand what you go through yourself,” Scott said. “Corona(virus) came, you kind of really see who really cares about you, don’t really care about you and that’s where the solitarian, the loner came in, and you kind of really don’t know what to do.”

Next weekend, Scott will compete for her fifth straight high jump title at the Nike Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Her family is accepting donations to help sponsor her trip. People can email cheyydubb@yahoo.com for more information on how to donate.

