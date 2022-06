The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a brand new LOTR adventure that sees players exploring the world of Middle-earth through the eyes of the nefarious Gollum. Arriving on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on September 1 (and Switch at a later date), the adventure game is built around stealth and agility instead of combat and slaying hordes of Uruk-hai. We’re still waiting for most retailers to launch their store pages, but Gollum preorders are available now at Amazon. You may be surprised to see that the game is $50 regardless of your platform of choice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO