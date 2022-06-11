ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Old Town Art Fair, Wells Street Art Festival to bring crowds to Old Town this weekend

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdIdm_0g7SlnO900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRlql_0g7SlnO900
Ribbon cut as Old Town Art Fair Returns 00:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nationally-acclaimed Old Town Art Fair kicked off Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) and U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) were among those who cut the ribbon.

The 72nd Old Town Art Fair will be hosting more than 200 artists from the U.S. and Canada throughout the weekend. The artists work in all different media – painting, photography, printmaking, drawing and pastel, digital art, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, wood, glass, fiber, stone, and metal.

It is held in the Old Town Triangle Area off Lincoln Avenue, with booths on Wisconsin Street, Menomonee Street, Orleans Street, North Park Avenue, and Lincoln Park West.

Also part of the event is a self-guided Garden Walk in which 52 select gardens in the neighborhood are participating.

Two music stages will also be set up – at North Park and St. Paul avenues at the food court, and at Wisconsin and Orleans streets.

At Sedgwick and Wisconsin streets, the Children's Corner will feature a magic show, kids' music theater, and grab-and-go art projects.

The Old Town Art Fair is the main fundraiser for the Old Town Triangle Association. Proceeds go back to the community through grants to schools, charities, and other nonprofits.

The Old Town Art Fair is one of two art fairs in Old Town this weekend. Also on tap is the Wells Street Art Festival , which begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

The Wells Street Art Festival runs along Wells Street from North Avenue to Division Street. It features juried artists from across the continent and also working in a vast variety of disciplines – as well as a music performance stage behind O'Brien's Restaurant at 1528 N. Wells St.

A children's play area is also available at Wells Street and Evergreen Avenue – where kids can work on arts and crafts, participate in a performance, or "just goof off."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Storm tears roof off three-story apartment building in Bellwood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of people in west suburban Bellwood were forced to seek shelter elsewhere, after a powerful thunderstorm ripped the roof right off their apartment building Monday evening.Strong winds sent lots of people in the Chicago area to seek shelter Monday afternoon and evening, but people in a three-story apartment building in the 600 block of South 24th Avenue in Bellwood could not find refuge in their own home."The lights started flickering. It sounded like the lightning. I heard a big boom," said Sonya Smith."When I looked out the window, I could see the air aggressively pushing, and...
BELLWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora Pride Parade draws hundreds after near cancellation

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- After more than a week of fighting and a near-cancellation, Aurora was finally able to display its LGBTQ pride at its third annual Pride Parade. The streets of Aurora were lined with rainbows as a stream of floats and community groups marched through Sunday. The parade was almost canceled after the city revoked its permit over security concerns. Organizers could not find enough police officers to provide security after asking those officers not to march in their uniforms. The issue was resolved after the city offered officers triple time to sign up. Those along the parade route said they were just happy the show could go on. Notably absent from the event was Aurora mayor and republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin. He said last week he would stay home to show solidarity with his officers. 
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Storm gouges hole in wall of Grossinger Toyota dealership in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday's powerful thunderstorm ripped a massive hole in the side of a Lincoln Park auto dealership when high winds crumbled the concrete wall.A gaping hole was left in the three-story wall of Grossinger Toyota, at 1561 N. Fremont St.People who live in a building overlooking the dealership said the wall just crumbled in the storm."The rain was blowing in like a circular motion. It wasn't just one direction," Ally Dunklau said.Dunklau said that was the scene from her window just minutes before part of Grossinger Toyota's wall collapsed."All of a sudden, a group of my friends were...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Chicago City Council to hold hearing on Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park where 3 women died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As we head into a week of extreme heat in Chicago, city leaders are still trying to get answers from the managers of the James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park.That's the building where three women died last month from sweltering heat.On Monday, the City Council Housing Committee passed a resolution to hold a hearing on what went wrong.Alderwoman Maria Hadden (49th) requested the hearing. She wants owners from the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation to be there along with tenants."We're working on the legislative side to make sure we're updating code," Hadden said. That we're clarifying things, to do our best in supporting the health and safety of residents, but we need building management and building owners to also take their responsibility in making sure they're protecting the health and of their residents."  The passing of the resolution means it will now be discussed at a future Housing Committee hearing in the next few weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Mammoth New Food Hall Launches Inside the Old Post Office and Six More Openings

It seems safe to say that summer has finally arrived and that it’s finally okay to put away the winter gear and make reservations for the patio. And all over the city, bar and restaurant owners who were waiting for better weather to open are finally seizing the moment. The following are just some of the restaurants that have opened — or reopened — their dining rooms, patios, and takeout windows. It will be updated periodically.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Art#Digital Art#Fairs#Garden Walk#The Children S Corner
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Now Apply To Live In The Six Corners Senior Living Facility

PORTAGE PARK — Applications for The Clarendale’s senior living units are now open. The 10-story Six Corners senior living facility at 4747 W. Irving Park Road will have 258 residential units for people 62 and older. Construction for the development, formerly called The Point, began in March 2021 and is set to be completed in September, ahead of schedule.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Man shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus

A man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Environmental road warriors hit the street to help with recycling efforts

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We all know recycling is the right thing to do. But are we recycling the right way?A pilot program in the suburbs is helping homeowners. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos has the story.On weekday mornings in Mount Prospect, a crew of "environmental road warriors"  is going street to street and bin to bin to check with homeowners regarding their recycling and letting them know what they're doing right and not-so-right.It's part of a "tagging" pilot program by the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County."We have two tags. We have an 'oops' tag to mark some of the infractions,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Photographer captures, tracks progress of big projects under construction around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "It is hopeless for the occasional visitor to try to keep up with Chicago." Mark Twain said that more than 130 years ago.With a new era on the horizon of a casino in Chicago, Morning Insider Lauren Victory got curious about the status of other big projects in our City.About once a week, you'll find Dan Schell plodding around the city, plotting the next update for his construction photography website, Building Up Chicago."If your eyes are down, you don't notice anything but if you look up and around, you start to notice different buildings," said the hobbyist...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora raises pride flag ahead of parade this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora's LGBTQ community is ready to celebrate pride now that the city's annual parade is back on.The Aurora Pride Parade is officially back on for Sunday after the city pulled its permit over safety concerns -- a decision that was even backed by a judge. That permit was reinstated on Thursday and the show will go on this weekend.This after a week's long back and forth with the city and parade organizers would say law enforcement officers could participate in the parade but not wear their uniform or carry their weapons. Organizers later said their idea was misconstrued. The event needed another 20 officers to go forward but failed to meet the requirement.The pride flag was flown Friday during a ceremony in downtown Aurora ahead of the parade. 
AURORA, IL
dornob.com

Hem House Brings Modern Charm to Chicago Suburbs at an Affordable Price

A pair of architects and a real estate developer have crafted a single-family home in Chicago that’s actually affordable to most buyers, and it has tons of modern personality to offer. Developed on one of Chicago’s typical 25-by-125-foot residential lots, the 1,300-square-foot Hem House was the brainchild of Ann...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy