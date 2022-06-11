Summer travels gets costly due to high gas prices

Several residents usually like to travel to San Antonio or Houston to catch direct flights across the country but with the rise in gas prices, residents are starting to put a halt to that and fly from Corpus Christi.

According to Tyler Miller, Deputy Director of the Corpus Christi International Airport, they are starting to see a rise in people flying through the airport.

"A lot of our flight activity are coming back, so our layovers in Houston or Dallas, are friendlier than they have ever been, about passenger needs, layover times to get into those airports," he said.

Miller says that residents are calculating the cost of gas and other things and deciding that a flight from CCIA may be more reasonable.

"So we always remind people, the value of your time, the value of the mileage on your car, the gas prices, that plays a factor in the overall cost of your trip, so remember to consider that when you look at the value of a ticket versus the value of a ticket out of another airport," he said.

Morelies Wilkis, a corpus Christi resident said she thinks it is more reasonable to travel from CCIA.

"Coming to this point, it will be a lot better because the price of gas keeps going up and up," she said.

Norma Gonzales also agreed with Wilkis.

"I would rather just fly from here straight to Denver, instead of going to San Antonio and driving that far," he said.

For information on how to calculate if it is cheaper to fly from CCIA click here.