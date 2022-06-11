ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring Me The Sports

Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWeGT_0g7SlJ6T00

Buxton has five homers in his past three games after a 9-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Byron Buxton smashed two home runs as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.

Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, hitting a solo home run into the upper deck to put Minnesota on the board in the first inning. After Issac Paredes tied the game with a home run in the second, Buxton responded in the fifth, sending his second bomb of the night into the Twins' bullpen to put Minnesota back on top in the fifth inning.

Buxton's fifth home run in the past three games sparked a six-run inning for the Twins that was highlighted by RBI doubles from Jorge Polanco and Gary Sanchez.

Although Randy Arozarena's inside-the-park home run and a solo shot from Vidal Brujan made things interesting in the seventh, Carlos Correa left no doubt, launching his fifth home run of the season in the eighth inning to lead the Twins to victory.

The Twins (34-26) will look to pick up the series win when they host the Rays on Saturday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Twins#Tampa Bay Rays#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#Rbi
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely Yankees star could soon make pitching appearance?

The New York Yankees are absolutely vaporizing their opponents right now, so much so that they may have to start making things a bit more interesting for themselves. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following Saturday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs that the most likely position player to pitch for the team if the situation were to arise would be veteran slugger Anthony Rizzo. Boone adds that Rizzo bugs him to pitch every other day, per Erik Boland of NewsDay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Dave Roberts must be fired after Giants sweep Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have all the tools necessary to win the World Series this year. After acquiring Freddie Freeman in the offseason, they practically trot out a lineup full of MVP candidates and All-Stars each and every night. The amount of star-power on the team is not matched by any other franchise in baseball, yet somehow, the results haven’t been there for the Dodgers. Especially not lately. After the Giants swept the Dodgers on Sunday, it’s about time fans begin calling for Dave Roberts’ job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
MLB
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Ray Knight Dead At 42

Former MLB Star Ray Knight received some awful news on Saturday after his son Brooks passed away. He was just 42 years old. Mets PR spokesman Jay Horwitz released a statement following the tragic news as all of his former teammates were heartbroken by this news. "Sending condolences to Ray...
MLB
Yardbarker

Arraez slam lifts Twins as Buxton, Correa rest

Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and the bullpen came through with a strong performance as the Minnesota Twins earned a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon. Things were not looking good for the Twins early as starter Chi Chi Rodriguez allowed three runs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge & Yankees absolutely destroy Cubs’ Matt Swarmer resulting in feat not seen in nearly 90 years

The power of Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees was simply too much to handle for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, particularly to right-hander Matt Swarmer, who got absolutely taken to the woodshed by the Bronx Bombers. Swarmer, making just his third start of the season, allowed seven hits, six of which were crushed beyond the field by the Yankees, before getting pulled from the game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
FOX Sports

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday. Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

White Sox get optimistic injury updates on Michael Kopech, Lance Lynn

The Chicago White Sox are straight-up not having a good time this season. Tony La Russa’s asinine decisions, namely his intentional walk on Trea Turner, and the boatload of injuries they have dealt with have left them closer to 4th place in the AL Central than first place. Fortunately, they are getting a break with the injury updates from Michael Kopech and Lance Lynn.
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
326
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy