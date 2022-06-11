GALLERY: Adirondack loses state Class C semifinal to Chatham - June 10, 2022

ROME — Margaret Rose Burley, 89, passed away on June 12, 2022, at Rome Health surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on October 14, 1932, in Rome to the late Karl and Leona (Leuenberger) Wilhelmsen. She attended Rome Free Academy where she graduated two years early due to academic excellence. On December 5, 1953, Margaret married Clarence C. Burley Sr. and together they shared six children. Margaret worked at Griffiss Air Force Base, Rite Aid Warehouse and on various local farms throughout the years. She was an active member of every community in which she resided. An accomplished and passionate artist, Margaret exhibited and sold many of her paintings at local galleries and art shows. She was an avid reader, one of the things she was best known for, sometimes reading a new book start-to-finish in a day. She shared her love of reading with treasured friends in her Fiction Lovers book group for many years. As a lifetime nature admirer, Margaret would go hiking daily at Delta Lake State Park, where she could often be found even before sunrise. She loved bird watching and photographing wildlife on her trails. She would frequently stop along the way to sketch images of plants, flowers and animals that she observed while hiking. She was a past member of the Tramp and Trail Club, and previously attended the Unitarian Universalist Church in Utica, NY. Notably, she had an incredible and clever sense of humor. She was always prepared with a well-timed, quick-witted joke and loved a good political comic.

ROME, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO