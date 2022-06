Charleston, South Carolina – The shooting death of a man in Johns Island on the evening of June 10 has prompted an investigation by the Charleston Police Department. According to authorities, Charleston police officers and Charleston County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Bozo Lane near Dunmovin Drive at around 10:30 p.m. in response to a report of shots being fired in the area.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO