Santa Ana, CA

Man Pleads Guilty to Pimping Girls in Santa Ana and Gets 16 Years

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 24-year-old Oakland man pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to 16 years in prison Friday for pimping three underage girls in Santa Ana.

Malik Omar Malveaux pleaded guilty to four counts each of human trafficking a minor and pandering with a minor, three counts of attempting to pimp a minor and one count each of criminal threats and pimping a minor, all felonies.

As part of the plea deal, sentencing enhancement allegations for human trafficking with force and fear of a minor were dismissed.

Just before 7 a.m. March 9, 2019, police investigating prostitution on Harbor Boulevard at Hazard Avenue made contact with a 16-year-old, who was turned over to social workers for help, police said. That led police to Malveaux, who was found about 8:15 a.m. the next day at a local motel, police said.

Police arrested him in a motel room with two other girls, 13 and 15, who he was pimping, police said.

