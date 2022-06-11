ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doughboys Dump Flyboys For First Win

The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
The Johnson City Doughboys notched their first win of the Appalachian League season with a 10-1 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys on Friday night at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville drops to 3-6 and remains tied for third place in the West Division standings with Bristol, five games back of front-running Kingsport (8-1).

Johnson City improves to 1-8 and remains in fifth place in the West, seven games back of Kingsport.

Greeneville will host Johnson City at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.

The Flyboys mustered just one hit on Friday night, a single by former Greeneville High Greene Devil Avery Collins in the bottom of the second inning.

Johnson City broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by Justin Greene. An RBI groundout by Kyler McIntosh gave the Doughboys a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

In the top of the eighth inning, Greeneville manager Jermaine Curtis was ejected for arguing a call at third base, and the Doughboys pushed across seven runs in the frame for a 10-0 lead.

Greeneville scored its lone run in the bottom of the eighth when Tom Jurack walked, took second and third on wild pitches, and scored on an error.

Greeneville starter Matthew Delph (0-1) took the loss. In 3⅔ innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, walked two and struck out five.

Johnson City starter Trevor Hanselman pitched five innings for the win, striking out five.

Johnson City Press

Cootie Brown's Campus welcomes you home

My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

First Families of Tennessee Recognize Don Taylor at Family's 87th Reunion in Johnson City

Don and Gail Taylor at 87th annual family reunionNikki Lewin/Photographer. Washington County native Don Taylor, was recently recognized by First Families of Tennessee, as a direct descendant of the first settlers to call the territory now known as Tennessee, home. Taylor, currently residing in Maryland, is the patriarch of the family. He says he is both humbled and proud to receive the recognition on behalf of the family.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

