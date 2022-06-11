Doughboys Dump Flyboys For First Win

The Johnson City Doughboys notched their first win of the Appalachian League season with a 10-1 victory over the Greeneville Flyboys on Friday night at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville drops to 3-6 and remains tied for third place in the West Division standings with Bristol, five games back of front-running Kingsport (8-1).

Johnson City improves to 1-8 and remains in fifth place in the West, seven games back of Kingsport.

Greeneville will host Johnson City at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.

The Flyboys mustered just one hit on Friday night, a single by former Greeneville High Greene Devil Avery Collins in the bottom of the second inning.

Johnson City broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by Justin Greene. An RBI groundout by Kyler McIntosh gave the Doughboys a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

In the top of the eighth inning, Greeneville manager Jermaine Curtis was ejected for arguing a call at third base, and the Doughboys pushed across seven runs in the frame for a 10-0 lead.

Greeneville scored its lone run in the bottom of the eighth when Tom Jurack walked, took second and third on wild pitches, and scored on an error.

Greeneville starter Matthew Delph (0-1) took the loss. In 3⅔ innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, walked two and struck out five.

Johnson City starter Trevor Hanselman pitched five innings for the win, striking out five.