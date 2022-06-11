ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Thousands of Celtics fans gather in Copley Square for watch party

By Zinnia Maldonado
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMV7K_0g7SgSPT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkgpt_0g7SgSPT00
Thousands of fans gather for Celtics watch party in Copley Square 01:56

BOSTON - The City of Boston brought thousands of Celtics fans together Friday with a watch party at Copley Square Park for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"I've been dying to come to one of these watch parties," one fan said.

"We live in Back Bay and it's really fun to see so many people coming out especially this Copley Square area being turned into this pedestrian only zone seeing it really being used is really awesome," said Tara Lee of Boston.

The energy vibrated throughout the crowd of green and white, many people happy to have Downtown Boston back to normal.

"Yeah, it's great we've all been pent-up for over two years and to have the Greater Boston community come out and get together it's a great time," Ned Lu said.

Thousands took advantage of the free watch party, hoping for a championship win.

"I love it, it's great energy seeing everybody back together doing their thing I think we needed this," said Sonia Banrey.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 to even the series 2-2.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The reason why Anthony Edwards thinks Celtics will beat Warriors in NBA Finals

Minnesota Timberwolves star and “Hustle” actor Anthony Edwards thinks the Boston Celtics will win the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, and for good reason. While Edwards is aware of what the Warriors are capable, he doesn’t think they have what it takes to match up the talent that the Celtics possess. He also noted that the presence of Al Horford should make things difficult for Golden State, especially since the San Francisco franchise lacks a true big man.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play near Boston

Though other metropolitan areas like Philadelphia, New York and Chicago are more highly regarded for having great golf, don’t sleep on Boston. Of course, The Country Club at Brookline—which will host its fourth U.S. Open next week—has all the history with the club dating back to 1882 and the first course opening in 1895. But there is other great golf around Boston—with a considerable amount of courses open to the public.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Worcester Tercentennial, Boston Dragon Boat Festival

BOSTON -- This weekend, the city of Worcester celebrate a huge milestone, and Boston is welcoming back two popular events. It's all a part of our To Do List. WORCESTER CELEBRATING TERCENTENNIAL The city of Worcester is celebrating 300 years. In honor of its tercentennial anniversary, a number of events are taking place throughout the weekend including fireworks, a parade, a festival, and a performance by the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. Events are free to attend, but some require tickets in advance.https://www.worcesterma.gov/worcester-tercentennialWhen: June 10-12Where: Downtown Worcester (Various locations) Cost: Free (Tickets are required for some events) BOSTON HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVALThis weekend, the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Lee
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 121: How important is Boston winning Game 5 for hanging Banner 18?

By now, just about every Boston Celtics fan with access to the internet knows the statistic regarding the winners of Game 5 in an NBA postseason series, but this Game 5 in the team’s 2022 NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors feels especially important. Just how critical is it for the Celtics to steal another game on the road in their quest to hang an NBA-record 18th banner in the rafters of TD Garden?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Adam Silver enters protocols, will miss Game 5 of NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health and safety protocols.Silver typically attends all finals games.The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health.Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league's championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco.Silver has been the NBA's commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Copley Square#Nba Finals#Greater Boston
fadeawayworld.net

Jayson Tatum's Father Didn't Think The Celtics Were Going To Make The Playoffs: "Y’all Are Bad, Y’all Don’t Share The Ball."

The Boston Celtics aren't supposed to be here. Early on in the season, they were a complete and total mess, struggling to win games as they fought from within. Somehow, they were able to turn the season around and make a run to the Finals, but not everyone believed in them early on, including Jayson Tatum's dad, Justin, who recently told Bally Sports.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Historic home renovation in Wellesley

Sponsored by Kohler Signature Store by Supply New EnglandWELLESLEY - Originally designed by architect Royal Barry Wills, this 1930s Georgian Revival home in Wellesley holds tight to its historic roots while blending the old with the new. Host Rachel Holt talks to the team responsible for this historic renovation and the importance of working with the right partners.
WELLESLEY, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy