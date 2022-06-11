Rock & Roll pioneer Chubby Checker: Still Twisting 70 years later at The Arcada Theatre

Click here to read the full article. Carlos Valdes will star opposite Mae Whitman in the upcoming Hulu series “Up Here.” The series received an eight-episode order at Hulu back in January. It is described as a musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999. It follows the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads. Valdes will play Miguel. Sensitive...

