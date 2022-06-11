Vice President Kamala Harris says 'thank you' to SC Democrats at fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This Tuesday, Democrat and Republican seats are up for grabs in South Carolina. "Primaries are very important because that's how we select the slate of candidates who will be representing us in the general election coming up in November in this case," Newberry College political science professor Dennis Lambries said. "From a primary perspective, one of the uniquenesses of South Carolina is we have an open primary system, so you don't have to be a registered democrat or republican. When you go in to register to vote you tell them which ballot you want."

