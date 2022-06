The review embargo for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived and with it the first numbers from Rotten Tomatoes, and things are not looking good for the finale of the trilogy. As of this writing, the sequel's score is sitting at 39% and is continuing to fall, putting it in Rotten territory and making it the worst rated film in the franchise. For context, the ratings for the series sit at: Jurassic Park, 92%; The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 53%; Jurassic Park III, 48%; Jurassic World, 71%; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 47%; and Jurassic World Dominion, 39%. As you can expect, the critics are not being kind, but some still found something to like about it.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO