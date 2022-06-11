Blount Memorial Hospital names new CEO

Blount Memorial Hospital announced on June 9 that the Board of Directors named Harold Naramore the new Chief Financial Officer.

Naramore has worked at BMH for over 12 years as the Chief Medical Officer. A release from the hospital states that he will be the eighth administrator in the near 75-year history of the facility.

Former CEO Don Heinemann, a 37-year employee of BMH, notified the board he was ready to retire from his leadership role, according to the release.

Board President Robert Redwine gratified Heinemann in a statement in the release for his 37 years of service to the hospital and community and said his contributions will have a lasting impact.

“I am thankful to him for the leadership he’s provided through decades of growth and change,” Redwine said, “which ultimately has positioned our Hospital to be able to positively impact the health of our community for many years to come.”

The last two years of Heinemann’s leadership have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and now inflation. Hospital revenues are challenged, expenses increased and staffing shortages exacerbated, according to former reporting from The Daily Times.

By the end of April, the most recent financial statement published during board meetings, the hospital was at a total loss of $25.6 million this fiscal year.

Heinemann will consult Naramore as the new CEO through Aug. 1 to support the transition in leadership.

“We’ve worked with (Naramore) in his role as Chief Medical Officer for almost 13 years,” Redwine said, “and we look forward to him helping our hospital face the challenging years ahead.”

A medical doctor with a degree from James H. Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Naramore also has a master’s in business administration from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville and a law degree from UTK College of Law.

Board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and the National Board of Medical Examiners, he is an assistant professor at UTK, staff psychiatrist and general council for Frontier Health in Gray and a clinical assistant professor at Quillen.

He has also recently served as medical director, president of the medical staff and medical director of crisis response services at Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City.

The release adds that during the same timeframe, Naramore was chairman of committees for peer review, medical executives and performance improvement.