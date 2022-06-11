ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bear, cubs breaks into Canton home for dinner

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile state lawmakers suspended the gas tax there is no break on diesel, unless the vehicles are...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 1

Related
Eyewitness News

Amazing K9 Duo’s: Southington Officer Ayotte and K9 Tank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -On this week’s Amazing K9 Duo’s we caught up with Neal Ayotte and K9 Tank of the Southington Police Department. Renee Denino: “I’m here with officer Neal Ayotte and K9 Tank of the Southington Police Department. It’s great to have you here.”
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Baby falcons rescued after falling in Connecticut River in Hartford

HARTFORD — Two peregrine falcon fledglings were rescued after splash landings in the Connecticut River. The birds plunked into the river on Friday from a nest under the Charter Oak Bridge. They were brought to a bird of prey rescue center in Killingly, where they were being cared for Monday in preparation for a family reunion. The birds are healthy and strong and will be back with their parents soon, according to Christine Cummings, director of A Place Called Hope rehabilitation and education center.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Kloter Farms vs Salem Valley

(WFSB) – Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Kloter Farms Ice Cream Barn in Ellington...
SALEM, CT
New Britain Herald

Fire reported at vacant New Britain home

NEW BRITAIN – A two-family home suffered fire damage Monday when a fire broke out on the first floor. The fire was reported at a two-story home on South Main Street, where firefighters could be seen in the morning hours atop the roof, venting it while putting out the flames.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Agriculture#Cooking Oil#Cubs#Animals
Daily Voice

Southington Man Takes Home $200,000 Lottery Fast Play Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Suspects Followed Victim From Casino, Stole Cash, Casino Chips: Police

City of Groton police have arrested two Massachusetts men who are accused of following a person from an out-of-state casino, crashing into the victim and stealing thousands of dollars in cash and casino chips. As police from the city of Groton were responding to Clarence B. Sharp Highway early Sunday...
GROTON, CT
Eyewitness News

What is causing spike in cooking oil thefts?

In Canton, one resident says that a bear keeps stopping by for dinner inside her home. While state lawmakers suspended the gas tax there is no break on diesel, unless the vehicles are used for agriculture. 2 Connecticut spots make best lobster roll list. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 2...
CANTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mama Bear Breaks Into Homes in Canton Neighborhood

A bear is making itself at home in Canton by breaking into homes. Homeowners say the same bear has entered their houses several times this week. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is working to capture the bear and her cubs. “The scariest part was just seeing it...
CANTON, CT
thetoptours.com

Lighthouse Hopping in Connecticut (2022)

The beautiful shoreline of Connecticut is located along Long Island Sound and is dotted with many stunning lighthouses – from the town of Greenwich all the way to Stonington. While some of these lighthouses are open to the public, for the majority of them, it is best if viewed by boat or from the shore. Some remain closed to visitors as well.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Philly's cheesesteak shop celebrates grand opening in New Haven

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Philly's A Taste of Philadelphia has landed in downtown New Haven, and Yale University Properties is celebrating the cheesesteak shop's second location with an official ribbon cutting June 14. Philadelphia native Shem Adams, who opened Philly's at 1008 Chapel...
NEW HAVEN, CT
streetfoodblog.com

The Day – A vacation spot the place all identifies can intersect

New London — From dishwasher to proprietor of a permanent firm, the charismatic Robb Bartolomeo, by way of self-reliance and tenacity, has modified the world round him. On a Wednesday night time in Might, the sounds of karaoke float onto the road from Dockside Resort Bar, opened in 2016 at 32 Financial institution St. On one of many bar’s busiest nights of the week, Bartolomeo, founder and proprietor of Empire Leisure Group LLC, the gay-owned and operated mother or father firm of Dockside, is working alongside firm President Jonathan Lucibelli and Head Bartender Xavier Day.
NEW LONDON, CT
Daily Voice

32-Year-Old Waterbury Woman Killed In Crash

A 32-year-old Connecticut woman was killed during a single-car crash over the weekend. The crash took place in New Haven County around 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 in Waterbury. Elizabeth Hynes, age 32, was found by responding police officers to the area of 104 Greenwood Ave., for a one-car...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Program makes sure families with children get housing in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is the first program of its kind, and it is happening right here in New Haven. Local Head Start programs are making sure needy kids have rooves over their heads. Everyone knows Head Start gives little kids a leg up in early childhood education, but now the program does […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

80 Proof opens in New Haven with elevated bar food

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. New Haven diners know Sonia Salazar and Sarah Cornelius from their first two Elm City restaurants, featuring the flavors of Salazar's native Colombia and modern takes on tacos and Mexican fare. But for their third eatery, the business partners are looking to elevate American bar food.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Shipment of baby formula delivered to Stew Leonard’s stores today

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A shipment of baby formula arrived at Stew Leonard’s locations Monday. Thousands of units of Similac Alimentum arrived to Stew Leonard’s stores in Newington, Danbury and Norwalk. The store has never sold baby formula before, but they saw the need in the community and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy