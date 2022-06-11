Five Marines killed in Osprey crash identified

(KGTV) — Authorities have identified the five Marines killed following an Osprey aircraft crash in Imperial County Wednesday.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road in Glamis, roughly 30 miles north of the Mexican border and 150 miles east of San Diego.

The Marines were part of the Marine Aircraft Group 39, a unit based at Camp Pendleton.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364.

“This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as an MV-22B Pilot. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation. He served as a United States Marine for 5 years and 8 months.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of New Durham, New Hampshire, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as an MV-22B Pilot. His personal awards include the Air Medal with Strike/Flight numeral 2, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a United States Marine for 8 years and 9 months.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a United States Marine for 3 years.



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. His personal awards include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He served as a United States Marine for 3 years and 2 months.



The family of Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico was assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 where he served as a Tiltrotor Crew Chief. His personal awards include the National Defense Service Medal and Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He served as a United States Marine for 1 year and 7 months.