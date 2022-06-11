ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Roenick laces it up at Legends Hockey clinic

By Sean Bower
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o68DH_0g7SdgvO00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The HyVee Sanford Legends for Kids free sports clinics continued on Friday with a pair of celebrities in attendance, including in hockey where Jeremy Roenick took to the ice at the Scheels IcePlex.

Roenick spent 20 seasons in the NHL, most notably with the Chicago Blackhawks and Phoenix Coyotes. He finished his career with the 4th most goals among all American born skaters with 513.

Roenick also spent time as a lead analyst for NBC Sports covering the NHL and with the Stanley Cup finals looming, he says the league hasn’t been in a better spot, especially in terms of talent.

“I think it’s as good as it’s ever been to tell you the truth. you’re watching the NHL playoffs right now and seeing the level of talent that we’re watching. The goals, the best players that have probably ever played the game. Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, the list goes on, Cale Makar. So, to see how the game has evolved, not only the equipment, but the way that the players have trained, the way they dedicate themselves to the game, their speed, their agility, their strength.” Roenick said.

