Abingdon, VA

Abingdon, John Battle to play for state championships Saturday

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

(WJHL) – Both the Falcons and Trojans scrapped out one-run victories in the state baseball semifinals and will play for a shot at the grand prize on Saturday.

Abingdon topped Meridian in the Class 3 semifinals, 5-4. The Falcons’ Cole Lambert hammered a two-run home run and earned the win on the mound in the victory.

The Falcons will meet Lynchburg Christian in the state championship. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

In Class 2, John Battled fended off Buckingham County, 4-3 to advance the the state title in Salem.

The Trojans will spar with Appomattox for the state championship. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Salem Memorial Stadium.

Johnson City Press

Cootie Brown's Campus welcomes you home

My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
