La Mesa, CA

La Mesa students build sustainable, tiny home

By Nia Watson
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
Students in La Mesa are doing their part to help with the affordable housing crisis.

Friday, students at the Learning Choice Academy celebrated the completion of a tiny home they built.

"Square footage-wise, it's like the size of some people's bedrooms," said Travis Nixon.

Nixon is the instructor of the Applied Sustainable Construction class.

He said the home is self-sustainable and features a solar and battery system. It also comes with a reusable water system.

"Basically, what we have is water that can be used for the surrounding landscape," Nixon said.

Students spent two years designing and constructing the tiny home.

The school held a ribbon-cutting and award ceremony to commemorate their hard work. The community was also able to tour the tiny home.

Isabelle Hinojosa received special honors for completing her second tiny home.

"The first one wasn't completed as well as this one, so I'm really proud of this one," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa helped with the insulation, installing windows, and electric work.

"I really enjoyed being able to work with my teammates and make this tiny home the house that it is today," she said.

She also likes how hands-on the class is.

"Learning to use tools and things that most women don't get a chance to use sometimes, but now that I'm able to use those, I definitely want to construct a tiny home later in life," Hinojosa said.

The school plans to sell the tiny home. They'll use the money to fund next year's project.

