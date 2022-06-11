ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville police arrest suspect in more than a dozen armed robberies

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
(Chalabala/iStock)

Marysville police arrested a man suspected of more than a dozen armed robberies of massage parlors throughout Snohomish and King counties over the past six weeks, the police department announced Friday.

According to police, in collaboration with the Seattle Police Department’s Robbery Unit detectives, the 23-year-old man was identified and a car used in several of the robberies was found at a residence in Marysville.

Detectives eventually saw the man driving away from the residence and were able to arrest him without incident.

During questioning, the man admitted to more than a dozen robberies and indicated that he targeted Asian-run businesses because he thought they would be hesitant to report the crimes.

Search warrants were conducted on the man’s residence and car, where detectives found several pieces of evidence connected with the robberies.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on five counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree identity theft, and one count of first-degree trafficking of stolen property.

  Atmospheric river hitting western Washington in June is 'unusual'
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Seattle Police Department#Armed Robberies#Marysville#Asian#Cox Media Group
Seattle, WA
