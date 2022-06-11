ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies at 19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
TikTok In this photo illustration, the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

BURBANK, Calif. — Authorities confirmed that TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead Thursday in Burbank, according to multiple reports. He was 19.

His death remained under investigation on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner told People that after an autopsy, officials were unable to determine the cause of Noriega’s death.

“Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination,” the spokesperson said, according to People.

Noriega had more than 1.9 million followers on TikTok, where he posted humorous videos about skateboarding and fashion, according to Variety.

Last week, he appeared on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” podcast, HuffPost reported.

TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
TMZ.com

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19, Found Hours After Post About Dying Young

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 ... just hours after a very eerie social media post about dying at a young age. Law enforcement sources tell us a passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young social media star.
CNN

The James Beard Award 2022 winners are ...

An Indian street food restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, and an African American chef at a fine dining restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, earned two of the American culinary community's top awards on Monday night.
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Rocks Backless Blazer Dress With Bedazzled Strands At Tribeca Movie Premiere

Dakota Johnson, 32t, was one of the best dressed of the Tribeca Film Festival when she stepped out for a premiere on June 13! The actress stepped out for the premiere of her new film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, in a white blazer dress and glittery silver heels. There was a cut-out section in the back of the ensemble and it featured bedazzled chains going across.
