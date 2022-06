Former Cougar wrestlers, seeking to reignite passion, will join the district in unveiling a Hall of FameTo say there's a rich and successful history of wrestling in Canby would be an understatement. To say that there is a small group of former Cougar grapplers who want to honor that history and bring it back into the light once again would be spot on. And to that end, a cadre of former Cougars have made some big plans, plans they can't wait to unveil on Aug. 6. That's when the Canby High School Wrestling Hall of Fame will officially induct its...

