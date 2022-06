Amarillo City Council will meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss just over three million dollars in spending spread across 9 agenda items. The largest single item, totalling nearly $1.6 million dollars, is for the construction of an events pavilion at the Santa Fe Depot. According to city documents, the pavilion is “to be used by multiple vendors using the Civic Center Outdoor Event Spaces.” The money will be given to Panhandle Steel Buildings if approved.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO