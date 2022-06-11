ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIAA sets sites, times for three WVC squads in baseball, softball semifinals

 3 days ago
Three Wyoming Valley Conference teams are still in the hunt for spring state championships. They learned Friday when and where the next steps will take place.

The PIAA semifinals will be held Monday with Hazleton Area baseball along with Pittston Area and Tunkhannock softball trying to secure spots in State College for the state finals.

In Class 6A baseball, Hazleton Area heads to East Stroudsburg University’s home field to take on District 11 champion Bethlehem Liberty at 4 p.m..

The softball teams will once again be back in Allentown as Tunkhannock and Pittston Area play another doubleheader at Patriots Park, as they did Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Up first on Monday will be the Tigers taking on District 1 champion Villa Joseph Marie at 4 p.m. in Class 4A. The 5A semifinal between the Patriots and District 1 runner-up Oxford is set to follow at 6 p.m.

Winners head to Penn State on Thursday or Friday to play for a title.

