Mud Hens rally in 9th, claim thrilling victory over Iowa

The Toledo Mud Hens won in wild fashion on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.

The Mud Hens trailed the Iowa Cubs by three runs entering the ninth. Toledo scored two runs on wild pitches, one of which allowed Victor Reyes to reach on a dropped third strike.

That set up the game-tying ground out and eventual 7-6 victory over the Cubs. Toledo extended its winning streak to four games.

What happened: Jamie Westbrook singled and Zack Short walked to give the Mud Hens a chance to knot the game in the ninth. Westbrook and Short came around to score on two separate wild pitches from Cubs reliever Brendon Little.

The second wild pitch allowed Reyes to reach on a checked-swing strikeout. Riley Greene delivered the game-tying run with a grounder to second baseman Carlos Sepulveda, which drove home Akil Baddoo. After an intentional walk to Trayce Thompson and a walk to Brendon Davis, Josh Lester delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly that scored Reyes.

Nelson Velazquez opened scoring for Iowa in the first inning with an RBI single. Thompson gave Toledo a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot.

Narciso Crook began Iowa’s second inning by reaching on a fielding error by Short. The Cubs got two straight run-scoring hits from Sepulveda and former Mud Hen Dixon Machado to take a 3-2 lead. Mud Hens right-handed starter Chase Anderson subsequently loaded the bases on a single, fielder’s choice, and walk before getting a fly out from Jared Young to end the second.

Crook hit a solo home run in the top of the third. Anderson left the game with one out in the fourth, allowing four runs, three earned, with seven hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Toledo’s Brendon Davis connected for a solo home run in the fourth inning, closing the Hens’ deficit to 4-3. Both Toledo homers came off Iowa right-handed starting pitcher Caleb Kilian.

Iowa got runs in the seventh and eighth to extend its lead to 6-3. Levi Jordan doubled off Mud Hens right-handed reliever Bryan Garcia, scoring on a base hit from Darius Hill in the seventh. Jordan singled in a run in the eighth.

Shea Spitzbarth picked up his first decision of the season with the Mud Hens in the victory. Little (1-1) took the loss.

Game MVP: Thompson’s first-inning home run was his sixth with the Mud Hens in 18 games. Since joining Toledo on May 19th, Thompson is hitting .303 with five doubles and 13 runs batted in.

Make a note of it: The Mud Hens’ seven hits off Kilian were the most the right-hander has allowed in 11 starts this season. Greene was 2-for-2 with two singles against Killian.

Comings and goings: Robbie Grossman ended his rehab assignment with the Mud Hens. Grossman was recalled on Friday and led off for the Detroit Tigers against the Blue Jays.

Tyler Alexander continued his rehab assignment with the Mud Hens. Alexander pitched one scoreless innings with one strikeout. He worked around consecutive two-out singles to keep it a 4-3 game.

A look ahead: The Mud Hens face the Cubs at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday for their fifth game in the six-game series. Right-handed pitcher Logan Shore (2-1) is scheduled to pitch against right-handed starter Adrian Sampson (0-3).

Toledo and Iowa wrap up the series at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.