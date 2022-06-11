ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

As National Gas Average Nears $5, Minnesotans Are Rethinking Summer Travel

By Adam Duxter
 3 days ago

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One trip to the KOA Campgrounds in Maple Grove is all it takes to see how rising gas prices are impacting Minnesotan’s summer plans.

As statewide averages near $4.75 Friday, many are making the decision to host a vacation closer to home.

For Bob and Tiffany Gross, that means taking their trailer just miles from their Big Lake home – far from the cross-country trips they’d envisioned when purchasing it three years ago.

“We have gone to Duluth in the past, but we’re not this year because it’s a long ways away,” said Tiffany Gross.

“When it’s almost five dollars a gallon, times that by 35 gallons, it gets to be a lot,” Bob Gross said.

Others at the campground feel the same way – saying their camping trips cost twice as much as last year in gas alone.

“I’m going to be 67 this year,” said Mike Hansen, who traveled from Esko. “I was planning on slowing down, but now with inflation I’m going to keep working for a while longer because who knows what’s going to happen.”

While campers who did travel from multiple states away, sacrifices are made elsewhere to compensate for the price of fuel.

Rob Wood and his family traveled from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. While they say traveling is worth it, they’ve also made cutbacks in other areas to save money.

“It’s put a dent in the budget, a little bit,” Wood said.

The Gross family says they hope their cross country plans are only on hold temporarily.

“ It’s going to be down the road, because that’s really expensive to pull a camper to the G rand C anyon ,” Tiffany Gross said.

CBS Minnesota

Mosquitoes Return In Force To The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans can agree that mosquitoes aren’t welcome, especially this time of year. But wet and warm weather means the state’s biggest summer pest is making its comeback. “I think they’re pretty useless,” said St. Paul resident Vanna Hatsady. Alex Carlson, public affairs manager with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says calls have started to spike at the main office in St. Paul. “[Mosquitoes are] very dependent on standing water for most of their life cycle, so they lay their eggs actually either in or right on the edges of an area like this,” Carlson said, gesturing to water...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 13

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,554 newly reported cases and five reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,718. Through June 10, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 403 (down from 409 on June 9). Of those hospitalized, 23 people are in intensive care (down from 34) and 380 are in non-ICU care (up from 375).
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota auto dealers file 2nd suit over “clean cars” plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan. The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

14 Minneapolis Schools Will Shift To E-Learning Tuesday Due To Extreme Heat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several public schools in Minneapolis will move to distance learning on Tuesday due to a lack of air conditioning and impending extreme heat. The forecast high in Minneapolis on Tuesday is 97, and the heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities. Minneapolis Public Schools said 14 schools that are not fully air-conditioned will shift to e-learning: Anthony, Anwatin, Bryn Mawr, Field, Hiawatha, Kenny, Kenwood, Lake Harriet Lower, Lake Harriet Upper, Longfellow, Northrup, Pratt, Roosevelt and Sheridan. The district said cold lunches will be available for pickup at schools. While many Minnesota students are already on summer vacation, the MPS school year was extended to June 24 after an educators’ strike in March.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Dangerous Heat Moves Into Minnesota Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of southern Minnesota is under an excessive heat watch. (credit: CBS) Tuesday’s extreme heat is a one-and-done situation, with a cold front moving through later in the evening and into Wednesday. That will bring in cooler and much less humid air. The front will also trigger storms that could be severe in southeastern Minnesota. Wednesday through Friday will be much more comfortable, with low humidity and temps in the 80s. It will be windy Thursday. High wind and low humidity are concerning if fires would start. We’ll warm again Saturday, when we could hit the 90s again. And humidity will ramp up again by Sunday. Expect several hot and humid days with highs in the 90s into next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowners Films 4 Sprawled-Out Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
