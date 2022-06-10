ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Marines identify 5 killed Wednesday in Southern California Osprey crash

By Andrew Dyer
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Military officials late Friday identified the five Camp Pendleton Marines killed Wednesday when their MV-22B Osprey crashed in an Imperial County desert.

The Marines were conducting routine flight training when their aircraft crashed near the community of Glamis.

The victims were identified as:

  • Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, Calif.
  • Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, N.H.
  • Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Ill.
  • Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyo.
  • Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, N.M.

The commander of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 expressed his condolences in a statement.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family," Lt. Col. John Miller said. "This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families."

Former Los Angeles Dodgers player Steve Sax, whose son was among those killed, said the kid he called "Johnny" had wanted to be a pilot since he was young.

“For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country!" Sax said in a statement published Saturday by CBSLA-TV . "He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country.”

The former Dodger said his son as a boy would talk about the types of planes that were flying overhead while playing in the outfield in Little League baseball.

“There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly!” the statement said. “This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!”

Another Marine, Carlson, dreamed about being a Marine as a child, his uncle, Keith McDonald, told the Rockford Register Star newspaper. Carlson went to boot camp just nine days after graduating high school.

“We lost a tried and true local hero,” McDonald told the Register Star.

In Wyoming, where Rasmuson was from, Gov. Mark Gordon ordered the U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff across the state until sunset on Monday in memory of the fallen Marine.

Ospreys are tiltrotor aircraft that can take off and land like helicopters but fly like airplanes. They're used to carry troops and cargo.

The crash Wednesday came amidst a spate of crashes in Southern California.

A Navy fighter pilot based in Lemoore, Calif., died June 3 when his F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed in a San Bernardino County desert near Trona.

On Thursday — the day after the Osprey crashed — a Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter based at Naval Air Station North Island crashed just 40 miles from the Osprey crash site . All four sailors on the helicopter survived, the Navy said.

All crashes are under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Updates :
1:45 p.m. June 11, 2022 : This story has been updated with additional information.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

