Stewart scores 32, leads Storm past Wings 89-88

 3 days ago

Brianna Stewart scored 32 points, making two free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 89-88 on Friday night.

Stewart, who leads the league with a 20.2-point scoring average, made 12 of 22 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds for Seattle (7-5). The Storm picked up their first road win in their third try this season. Jewell Loyd also hit three 3s, scoring 18 with five assists. Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and two blocks.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 23 points and six assists to pace Dallas (6-6), which fell to 1-3 at home. Isabelle Harrison scored 19 and grabbed six rebounds. Allisha Gray added 12 points.

Dallas rookie center Awak Kuier became the first player to dunk this season , stealing the ball at half-court and finishing at the 4:09 mark to get the Wings to 16-10.

Dallas trailed 66-59 heading into the final quarter, but battled back to grab a 74-73 lead on Ogunbowale's basket with 5:18 left. Stewart's three-point play with 40.7 seconds left put the Storm up 86-85.

Ogunbowale's three-point play with 12.9 seconds to go gave the Wings their last lead. Stewart followed with her free throws and Ogunbowale missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.

ClutchPoints

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with monster triple-double for Liberty vs. Sky

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu had a game to remember on Sunday after she exploded for a monster triple-double against the Chicago Sky. It was Ionescu’s second career triple-double, and it made quite the history with the way she achieved the feat. The Liberty guard actually needed just three quarters to record the trip-dub, becoming the first-ever WNBA player to do so. She had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at the end of the third–with a rebound before the buzzer sealing the record for her.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tad Boyle brings home the gold with Team USA U18

Well, that was easy. Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle was named as the head coach for the USA Basketball U18 team a few months back. After getting out to a 2-0 start, Boyle’s team never let up. The conclusion of the FIBA U18 Americas Tournament has earned Boyle and his team a gold medal. Team USA finished things off with a 102-60 victory against Brazil and was never really tested the entire time. This is the sixth straight gold medal for Team USA, and Boyle got some valuable experience during the past few weeks working with the game’s up-and-coming stars on...
NBC Sports

EDD leads Mystics in All-Star voting returns, Atkins surprisingly absent

Playing her first full season since 2019, Elena Delle Donne is leading the way for the Mystics on the court and the team in the fan vote for the WNBA All-Star starters. On Friday, the WNBA announced the first voting returns of the year with Delle Done in fifth place overall along with rookie Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud among the top 30 voting recipients.
ClutchPoints

Eagles rookie Devon Allen flexes 2-sport talent with insane track and field record

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Devon Allen is just getting started in his NFL career, but he’s already one of the more accomplished athletes on the team. Allen is a track and field superstar and was competing in the New York Grand Prix on Sunday, where he placed first in the 110m hurdles and set the third-fastest time in the event in track and field history, according to NBC Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles rookie wide receiver Devon Allen wins big on the track

As they say in the NFL: Speed kills. It would seem the Philadelphia Eagles added some speed this off-season. Devon Allen, a wide receiver that the team signed as an undrafted free agent, competed in the USATF NYC Grand Prix on Sunday in the 110-meter hurdles, his specialty. Allen won the event with a time of 12.84 seconds, the third-fastest time in history:
NFL
