India Legend Lashes Out At Rishabh Pant For His Yuzvendra Chahal Tactics

Joe Root seems to be in the form of his life, having scored 10 hundreds in his last 22 Test matches. The former England captain looked sublime during his innings of 176 against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. On Sunday, Joe Root swaggered through to his quickest century in the longest format, achieving the three-figure mark in only 116 balls. The 31-year-old batter’s heroics in the second game after his match-winning unbeaten knock of 115 in the previous match at Lord’s. But when the fans thought there was nothing more to come from Joe Root, he gave them plenty to cheer as he played an absurd shot – a reverse scoop for a huge six against Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee on Monday. Surprisingly, it was Joe Root’s first six in whites since the Chennai Test last year when he had scored a brilliant hundred against India. As soon as Root played the shot and it landed in the stands, the former England captain’s name began trending on social media, and fans were quick to compare Root’s audacious strike to Rishabh Pant’s reverse sweep against James Anderson in the 2021 Ahmedabad Test. Unlike Joe Root who smacked the ball for a maximum, Rishabh Pant could only score a boundary on the lanky pacer’s full-length delivery.

SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO