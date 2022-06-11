India Legend Lashes Out At Rishabh Pant For His Yuzvendra Chahal Tactics

Team India came into the home series against South Africa on a 12-match winning streak and needed just one more victory to script a new world record for most consecutive T20I triumphs. But in cricket, things could change quite quickly. That’s what has happened with Rishabh Pant and his boys as they have lost both the matches against South Africa, having suffered a seven-wicket defeat in Delhi followed by yet another loss in Cuttack. In the national capital, it was the underperformance of the bowlers which cost Team India dearly, in Odisha they were let down by a poor display with the bat. Rishabh Pant himself hasn’t been in the best of forms with the bat and several former cricketers have questioned his captaincy tactics. While the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, and Graeme Smith haven’t been impressed with his leadership skills, especially his decision of demoting Dinesh Karthik in the second T20I, others have questioned his mindset. Now another cricketer – former India opener Wasim Jaffer has blasted him for “panicking” in tense situations during games.
Comments / 0