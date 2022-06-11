ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Legend Lashes Out At Rishabh Pant For His Yuzvendra Chahal Tactics

By Pawan Atri
 3 days ago
Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan has lashed out at Indian cricket team captain Rishabh Pant for underusing spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the side’s loss to South Africa in the first T20I in Delhi. The game played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital turned out to be a...

After Ashish Nehra and Gautam Gambhir, Another ex-India Star Slams Rishabh Pant

Team India came into the home series against South Africa on a 12-match winning streak and needed just one more victory to script a new world record for most consecutive T20I triumphs. But in cricket, things could change quite quickly. That’s what has happened with Rishabh Pant and his boys as they have lost both the matches against South Africa, having suffered a seven-wicket defeat in Delhi followed by yet another loss in Cuttack. In the national capital, it was the underperformance of the bowlers which cost Team India dearly, in Odisha they were let down by a poor display with the bat. Rishabh Pant himself hasn’t been in the best of forms with the bat and several former cricketers have questioned his captaincy tactics. While the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir, and Graeme Smith haven’t been impressed with his leadership skills, especially his decision of demoting Dinesh Karthik in the second T20I, others have questioned his mindset. Now another cricketer – former India opener Wasim Jaffer has blasted him for “panicking” in tense situations during games.
England bowlers tee up grandstand finish to second Test against New Zealand

England’s bowlers teed up a grandstand finish to the second Test against New Zealand, with a rousing effort on day four opening the door to a classic conclusion at Trent Bridge.New Zealand closed 238 ahead on 224 for seven, with a lead that leaves every possible result up for grabs including the tantalising possibility of a series-winning chase for Ben Stokes’s men.Nottinghamshire have thrown their doors open on day five, offering free admission to see what could be a memorable day of cricket, enabled by the kind of passionate, proactive play Stokes has demanded since inheriting the captaincy at the...
LAWRENCE BOOTH: Ollie Pope repays Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' faith by hitting a century against New Zealand... England's new No 3 is defying his doubters and absorbing the new ethos

When Ollie Pope scratched around for scores of seven and 10 in the first Test at Lord’s, it was widely agreed his promotion to No3 might have been one piece of Brendon McCullum alchemy too many. England’s new Test coach spoke before this series about ‘unlocking’ talent, as if...
Video of Joe Root’s ‘Outrageous’ Shot Against Tim Southee Goes Viral

Joe Root seems to be in the form of his life, having scored 10 hundreds in his last 22 Test matches. The former England captain looked sublime during his innings of 176 against New Zealand in the ongoing second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. On Sunday, Joe Root swaggered through to his quickest century in the longest format, achieving the three-figure mark in only 116 balls. The 31-year-old batter’s heroics in the second game after his match-winning unbeaten knock of 115 in the previous match at Lord’s. But when the fans thought there was nothing more to come from Joe Root, he gave them plenty to cheer as he played an absurd shot – a reverse scoop for a huge six against Kiwi fast bowler Tim Southee on Monday. Surprisingly, it was Joe Root’s first six in whites since the Chennai Test last year when he had scored a brilliant hundred against India. As soon as Root played the shot and it landed in the stands, the former England captain’s name began trending on social media, and fans were quick to compare Root’s audacious strike to Rishabh Pant’s reverse sweep against James Anderson in the 2021 Ahmedabad Test. Unlike Joe Root who smacked the ball for a maximum, Rishabh Pant could only score a boundary on the lanky pacer’s full-length delivery.
Cricket great Shane Warne recognised posthumously in Queen’s birthday honours

Shane Warne has been recognised posthumously in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours list, with the cricket great becoming an officer of the Order of Australia. The former Test spinner, who died from a heart attack in March, was joined by the retired former world No 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, in being honoured with an AO, while the current women’s national cricket captain, Meg Lanning, was awarded an AM, a member of the Order of Australia.
Cricket Greats Rip Into Rishabh Pant For His Bizarre Dinesh Karthik Call

Furious former cricketers have slammed Rishabh Pant’s decision to promote Axar Patel at the expense of Dinesh Karthik in Team India’s defeat to South Africa in the second T20I at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday. Rishabh Pant’s captaincy has been under fire in the whole series and it came under heavy scrutiny yet again after the Indian cricket team suffered their second consecutive loss in the five-match series against the Proteas. And India’s loss in Odisha was blamed on Rishabh Pant’s decision to send Axar Patel ahead of Dinesh Karthik to bat in the Indian innings with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith and India’s World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir all ripping into Rishabh Pant for not reading the match situation correctly.
