Blount County Schools staggers start, continues with Mayfield milk

Blount County Schools will split the first day of classes again this year, with half of the students attending each of the first two days in August.

The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, June 9, approved the staggered start as part of its consent agenda for the meeting.

BCS students whose last names start with A-K will begin Aug. 1, L-Z on Aug. 2, and all students will attend Aug. 3.

Alcoa City Schools will begin its staggered start July 18 and Maryville City Schools on Aug. 2.

Local public schools began staggering the start in 2020 because of the pandemic and found it worked well for welcoming students back to campus.

At the June 9 meeting the Blount school board also approved four contracts with a single vote, including buying milk and other milk products from Mayfield Dairy Farm LLC.

Although the bid from New Diary of Kentucky was lower on many items, a memo from the Blount County Purchasing Department notes, "the school's prior use of the lower bidder's milk resulted in a reduction in the student's consumption of milk and much disruption in the cafeterias."

In recommending the bid be awarded to Mayfield, Contract Manager Jackie Cooper wrote, "It is anticipated the small price differential will be recouped through the student's consumption of the milk."

The other approvals the board granted are:

• Buying mulch for playgrounds as needed at $21 a cubic yard from Kellems Mulch LLC in Maryville;

• Mowing by G. T. Shelly Enterprises Inc. of Maryville at $185 per mow at Townsend Elementary and $75 per mow at the BCS Central Office; and

• A one-year contract with Gallaher Information of Alcoa for alarms inspection, testing, monitoring and repairs. The costs for inspection, testing and monitoring totals $30,254.