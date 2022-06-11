ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Blount County Schools staggers start, continues with Mayfield milk

By By Amy Beth Miller
The Daily Times
The Daily Times
 3 days ago

Blount County Schools will split the first day of classes again this year, with half of the students attending each of the first two days in August.

The Blount County Board of Education on Thursday, June 9, approved the staggered start as part of its consent agenda for the meeting.

BCS students whose last names start with A-K will begin Aug. 1, L-Z on Aug. 2, and all students will attend Aug. 3.

Alcoa City Schools will begin its staggered start July 18 and Maryville City Schools on Aug. 2.

Local public schools began staggering the start in 2020 because of the pandemic and found it worked well for welcoming students back to campus.

At the June 9 meeting the Blount school board also approved four contracts with a single vote, including buying milk and other milk products from Mayfield Dairy Farm LLC.

Although the bid from New Diary of Kentucky was lower on many items, a memo from the Blount County Purchasing Department notes, "the school's prior use of the lower bidder's milk resulted in a reduction in the student's consumption of milk and much disruption in the cafeterias."

In recommending the bid be awarded to Mayfield, Contract Manager Jackie Cooper wrote, "It is anticipated the small price differential will be recouped through the student's consumption of the milk."

The other approvals the board granted are:

• Buying mulch for playgrounds as needed at $21 a cubic yard from Kellems Mulch LLC in Maryville;

• Mowing by G. T. Shelly Enterprises Inc. of Maryville at $185 per mow at Townsend Elementary and $75 per mow at the BCS Central Office; and

• A one-year contract with Gallaher Information of Alcoa for alarms inspection, testing, monitoring and repairs. The costs for inspection, testing and monitoring totals $30,254.

Comments / 1

Related
WBIR

Union County Superintendent apologizes for walk out, agrees to work 120 day contract

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County Schools superintendent Dr. Jimmy Carter agreed to work a 120 day contract after he resigned during a school board meeting on Thursday. During a board meeting on Saturday, Carter apologized to students and staff after suddenly resigning during a school board meeting on June 9. The meeting was about parents speaking to the board about ongoing issues with bullying in schools.
UNION COUNTY, TN
WATE

East TN mother organizing fundraiser to end drunk driving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Just this year 527 people have died on Tennessee roadways. Currently, it’s estimated one in three deadly crashes involves a DUI. Jaelyn Collins will always be Tami Oliver’s “Jaebug.” “She had just turned 18,” Oliver said. “She had just graduated high school. She was about to start cosmetology school. So many […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blount County, TN
Education
Maryville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Alcoa, TN
Government
Alcoa, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Maryville, TN
Government
County
Blount County, TN
State
Kentucky State
Blount County, TN
Government
City
Maryville, TN
City
Alcoa, TN
WATE

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Want to become an EMT? Free, paid training being offered in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Cooper
wvlt.tv

‘She was an incredible individual’ | Hamblen Co. school district mourns loss of teacher

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County elementary school teacher died in a car crash in Morristown Tuesday. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol stated the deadly crash happened on Tuesday at 4:14 p.m. at 2940 Bethel Road. Haley Rouse, 28, of Morristown, was traveling south when she crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic.
WATE

On the Road to Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cumberland County and Crossville are world renown for their champion level golf courses but this area of Tennessee has so much more to offer. When you think of Cumberland County and Crossville, you think of golf. Who could blame you when in the area are 9 pristine golf courses that attract enthusiasts from around the world. But Cumberland County has so much more to offer including cultural centers, attraction venues, and innovative start-ups that are creating a renaissance throughout the area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blount County Schools#Bcs#Blount School Board#Mayfield Dairy Farm Llc#Kellems Mulch Llc
chicagopopular.com

The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville

The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville. The Most Popular Criminal Defense Lawyers Knoxville I’ve compiled a list of the best criminal lawyers in Knoxville TN. West Knox Law – Laura Wyrick and Erin White, Attorneys. Lawyer in Tennessee. Service options: Online appointments · On-site services. Address:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted woman

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who currently has several felony warrants. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Misty Michelle Sabins is wanted for multiple non-violent felony warrants. Sabins is: 41 years of age Born on 06/08/1981 Is five feet tall Weighs 162 pounds […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Grill fire quickly put out in North Knox County

At 3:10 Sunday after, Rural Metro responded to a fire on Country Brook Lane in North Knox County. Crews found a grill fire covering the back-covered porch. A Rural Metro spokesperson said the fire was quickly put out and the propane tank was removed.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
bbbtv12.com

TVA Asks Everyone to Limit Power Consumption

With temperatures in the mid-90s looming ahead this week, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and HUB and other local power suppliers asked that customers reduce their power usage to avoid outages. HUB is asking consumers to: Postpone using electric appliances; Reduce use of air conditioning or heating; And turn off...
OAK RIDGE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The College Baseball World Might Not Like Tennessee, But Knoxville Loves the Vols

The Knoxville Super Regional is officially in the books. Tennessee’s team is starting the offseason, while Notre Dame is gearing up for a trip to the College World Series. There will be a lot of talk in the next week or so, particularly from Rocky Top Insider, breaking down the Vols’ season, the SEC Tournament, the postseason, so on and so forth. However, in the immediate aftermath of Tennessee’s season, I want to take a look at the city of Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Daily Times

The Daily Times

Maryville, TN
112
Followers
79
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Times, an award-winning daily newspaper in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, has served Blount County, Tennessee, readers since 1883. The Daily Times is a family-owned newspaper based in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, providing quality news and information to the communities it serves, with an emphasis on local news in the Blount County area.

 https://thedailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy