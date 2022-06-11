LeBron James Won’t Rule Out Media Career After Basketball

As the future Hall of Famer enters his 20th NBA season, he’s begun contemplating what he will do once he retires.

On a new episode of his hit show The Shop, LeBron James was asked about what his post-playing career could look like.

Longtime business associate and close friend Maverick Carter asked James if he would be interested in pursuing media opportunities after his playing career.

“Would you be on a desk? … Like when Tom Brady signed up for TV, were you like ‘Mm, maybe I should?’” Carter asked.

“Yeah, when I seen how much he signed for. You’re Goddamn right I did … I’d do it for sure.” James quipped.

When pressed further by Carter as to why he would pull the trigger, James gave his reasoning.

“I mean one, my knowledge of the sport and being able to have my insight on the sport and still be around the game. I wanna stay around the game for sure, forever,” James aid.

Next season will mark James’s 20th in the NBA, but the 37-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down. Even so, he is much closer to the end than the beginning.

For all the success he’s had on the floor, James has had just as much success off of it. It was announced earlier in the week that he had become a billionaire , and that he was interested in owning an NBA team in Las Vegas in the future.

Now, perhaps a media career is in his future as well, as James will have plenty of options once he finally steps off the floor as a player.

