Kansas City, MO

Royals' Salvador Perez: Launches ninth homer

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Perez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore....

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Padres' Joe Musgrove, Rockies' Chad Kuhl Play Tic-Tac-Toe on Pitcher's Mound

Looking through the MLB scoreboard on Friday night, nothing really stands out much about a 7-0 scoreline for a game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies. The two teams were beginning a three-game series at Petco Park on Friday, with Joe Musgrove taking the mound for San Diego and Chad Kuhl opposing him for Colorado.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Blasts three-run homer

Melendez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in Friday's 8-1 win over the Orioles. Melendez turned Friday's game into a rout with his fifth-inning blast off Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann. This was Melendez's second homer in as many games, and he's picked seven RBI and four runs scored in his last three contests. The 23-year-old is up to a .268/.344/.500 slash line with six long balls, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, six doubles and a triple in 33 games. As long as he continues to hit well, manager Mike Matheny will continue to find room in the lineup for his bat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Leading off versus lefty

Luplow will start in left field and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Reds. Luplow will make his second straight start out of the leadoff spot against a southpaw pitcher (Mike Minor) after he went 0-for-2 with three walks while scoring three times against the Phillies and southpaw Ranger Suarez in Sunday's 13-1 win. He'll be filling in for David Peralta in left field, but Luplow still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Austin Slater sitting for San Francisco Monday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Slater started three of the last four games and he hit a solo homer on Sunday, but those starts all came against left-handers. Mike Yastrzemski is shifting to center field and hitting second while Luis Gonzalez starts in right and bats leadoff. Tommy La Stella (back) is back in action as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Placed on injured list

Payamps was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an undisclosed reason Monday. Payamps was officially placed on the IL with no injury designation, but that usually means that a player is on the COVID-19 IL. Assuming that's the case, the right-hander will be eligible to return to action as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Right-hander Daniel Mengden's contract was selected Monday to provide additional bullpen depth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Crushes homer Saturday

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 8-0 victory versus the Cubs. Stanton was part of a homer barrage against Cubs starter Matt Swarmer, as the slugger's 436-foot, fourth-inning blast was one of six solo shots hit by the Yankees against the rookie hurler. Of note, Stanton's blast was hit at an estimated 119.8 mph -- the hardest hit homer in the majors this season and the fourth-hardest in the Statcast era, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Stanton has just two hits over his past 15 at-bats, but both have left the yard.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Moved to injured list

Aquino (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. Aquino was scratched from the starting lineup earlier in the day after the team revealed he suffered a left calf strain during Sunday's matchup, and he's since been placed on the 10-day IL. Jonathan India (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move. TJ Friedl figures to be a candidate for more at-bats while Aquino is on the mend.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Four hits in win

Mullins went 4-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals. While Mullins failed to record an extra-base hit, it was encouraging to see him pick up his fourth multi-hit game in June. He's gone 12-for-39 (.308) through 10 contests this month, adding a home run and five doubles in that span. Overall, he's up to a .248/.309/.388 slash line with 12 stolen bases, six home runs, 24 RBI and 32 runs scored through 60 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Amir Garrett: Hit hard in return

Garrett (illness) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning Sunday versus the Orioles. Garrett missed more than two weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. His return to the majors was less than impressive, as he was responsible for a two-run triple from Richie Martin and an RBI single by Cedric Mullins in the seventh inning. Garrett has a 6.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB across 14.1 innings overall this year, so he's likely set to pitch in a middle relief role going forward. The good news is he's yet to allow a home run in 17 appearances after giving up nine long balls in 63 outings last year.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Diagnosed with hamstring strain

Junis was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Friday's game against the Dodgers in the top of the sixth inning, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Junis limped off the field after slipping on the mound in the top of the sixth inning, and he's dealing with a hamstring strain. The grade of the strain isn't yet clear, and the team hasn't revealed whether the right-hander will require a trip to the injured list. If he's able to make his next start, Junis tentatively lines up to take the mound at home against the Royals on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Pair of steals in win

Arozarena went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Twins. He was also hit by a pitch twice. Arozarena got on base three times the hard way, though it's encouraging he didn't have to leave the game after either of the errant pitches. He's notched five of his 12 steals this season in the last 10 games, showing a little more willingness to run after a quiet start to the year in that regard. The outfielder is slashing .268/.318/.442 with seven home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 242 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Still sitting

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Monday against the Royals, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria has been out of the lineup since Friday while battling left hamstring tightness, but he hasn't been shut down completely, as he appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday. He's not quite ready to be involved from the start of the game, however, so Thairo Estrada will get the nod at third base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Huge game in loss

Dozier went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in a 10-7 loss Sunday against Baltimore. Dozier fueled Kansas City's attempted comeback, hitting a two-run homer in the sixth and doubling in the eighth. After going 3-for-26 to start June, he broke out of his slump with a monster game. With a .768 OPS, Dozier is having his most productive season at the plate since 2019.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Converts eighth save

Lopez allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals. Lopez now has two saves and 3.1 scoreless innings in his last three appearances after allowing unearned runs in each of his two outings before this stretch. The right-hander had no trouble pitching around a one-out Bobby Witt single in the ninth inning. Lopez has been excellent in a high-leverage role with a 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 29 innings, and he hasn't walked a batter in his last eight frames. He's 8-for-10 in save chances while adding a 3-3 record.
BALTIMORE, MD

