Royals' Salvador Perez: Launches ninth homer

Garrett (illness) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning Sunday versus the Orioles. Garrett missed more than two weeks on the COVID-19 injured list. His return to the majors was less than impressive, as he was responsible for a two-run triple from Richie Martin and an RBI single by Cedric Mullins in the seventh inning. Garrett has a 6.28 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB across 14.1 innings overall this year, so he's likely set to pitch in a middle relief role going forward. The good news is he's yet to allow a home run in 17 appearances after giving up nine long balls in 63 outings last year.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO