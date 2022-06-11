ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, woman dead after shooting in KCMO

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
UPDATE, Saturday, June 11, 6:44 p.m. | Following further investigation of the incident, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is no longer investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

An update from a KCPD spokesperson reports evidence concludes this was a double suicide.

Homicide detectives will complete the investigation even though it is no longer considered a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY | A man and woman died Friday evening in what Kansas City, Missouri, police say appears to be a murder-suicide.

Officers were sent at about 5 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 7100 block of Lee's Summit Road.

The officers were shown to a vehicle in a parking lot, according to a police department news release.

They found and man and woman, both with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to the release.

The woman died at the scene and the man died shortly after at a hospital.

The release states that "based on witness accounts and preliminary investigation, this appears to be an incidence of murder suicide and the exact sequence of events is under investigation."

No other persons are being sought in the case, police said.

