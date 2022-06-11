ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Woman on the run after stealing patrol truck in Mississippi County, Arkansas

By Andrew Ellison, Autumn Scott
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdNjF_0g7Sa7Px00

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark.– A woman is on the run after she allegedly stole a deputy’s patrol truck while in handcuffs and got away in Mississippi County, Arkansas on Thursday.

According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s office, an off-duty officer saw Heather Hitchcock, who was known to have active felony warrants for her arrest, in the passenger seat of a gold Chevrolet truck that was driving westbound toward Manila, Arkansas.

Deputies said Hitchcock was known to reside on County Road 305 in Manila so the Manila Police Department was asked to assist.

10 wanted after carjacking at Hickory Hill gas station

Before the officer pulled the vehicle over on County Road 305, he saw Hitchcock throw a black case out of her window.

After Hitchcock was handcuffed behind her back and put in the back of the patrol truck, the officer grabbed the back case and found a Cobra 380 pistol with 5 rounds, a used methamphetamine pipe, a small amount of marijuana, 8 Diazepam pills, 15 rounds of 380 ammunition, and $130 inside.

That’s when investigators say Hitchcock slipped out of the cuffs and jumped into the driver’s seat. The officer ran after his patrol truck when he saw it going in reverse.

Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said some people are masters at getting out of handcuffs.

“If they got small wrists, especially on a female and if they weren’t locked down positioned where they’re supposed to be on the wrists with the handcuff key they can slip out of them you know what I’m saying,” Cook said.

The officer fired shots at the rear driver-side tire in an attempt to get the vehicle to stop moving, but Hitchcock took off.

The police vehicle was found abandoned about a mile away near Hitchcock’s home.

Arkansas deputies shut down several drug houses

Officers searched the vehicle and found the officer’s personal firearm inside. They also saw a bullet hole in the driver-side tail light.

Manila Police and the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department searched for Hitchcock with assistance from Leachville Police, Arkansas State Police, and Arkansas Game and Fish.

She has not been located.

We spoke with her cousin who didn’t want to say anything on camera but did tell us Hitchcock has struggled with drug addiction for years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Hoxie man found dead at recycling plant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A death investigation at the Central Arkansas Recycling Plant is now confirmed to surround a Lawrence County man. According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a body was uncovered while sorting out contents at the plant in Little Rock on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Man arrested after falling through convenience store ceiling

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested a Hardy man early Saturday morning after he reportedly fell through the ceiling of a convenience store. Deputy Richard Potter was at the Kum & Go on Highway 63 in Bono around 2:38 a.m. June 11 buying a drink when the clerk said a man was hiding in the bathroom.
BONO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manila, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Mississippi County, AR
State
Arkansas State
KFVS12

5-injured in multi-vehicle crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10. The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 412, just two miles east of Kennett. It involved four SUVs. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a GMC...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Suspect arrested in Osceola man’s murder

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Osceola man is being held on a $750,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge him with first-degree murder. Investigators arrested 26-year-old Qurdell Coleman on Tuesday, June 7, in connection with the May 31 shooting death of Regginald Thomas. According to court documents,...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Man accused of raping runaway girl

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after a runaway told them he raped her. Officers investigating the runaway report found the girl Saturday, June 11. While being interviewed, according to court documents, the girl “disclosed having sexual intercourse” with 44-year-old Erguin Velasquez-Flores the previous day at a home in Paragould.
PARAGOULD, AR
KFVS12

Deadly shooting under investigation in Caruthersville

Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash involving five SUVs in Dunklin County on Friday, June 10. A Hickory, Ky. woman was killed in crash involving fertilizer truck on Saturday, June 11. Cape Girardeau to hold first community-wide Juneteenth Day Celebration. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Ron North, Chairman...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Cook
WREG

3 dead within 3 hours of separate overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have died between Saturday night and Sunday morning after officers said four shootings happened within three hours. The first shooting happened Saturday just after 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Silver Street of South Memphis. Two people were shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Teen dies in one-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County teen died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police said the crash happened at 6:21 a.m. June 10 on State Highway 310, west of Letona. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 19-year-old Eli Roetzel of Rose Bud was westbound...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#The Patrol#Arkansas State Police#County Road
WREG

One dead, three injured in Jackson Avenue accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died, and three others were injured after being involved in a car accident on Jackson Avenue and Scott Street. Officers responded to the scene just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three people were taken to the hospital for injuries, and another person […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Forrest City names new police chief

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Forrest City has found its new police chief. Mayor Cedric Williams named Ronald Broussard to the position, effective August 1. Broussard will replace chief Deon Lee, who is set to retire at the end of July--a month later than originally planned, to help assist Broussard adjust to the new role.
FORREST CITY, AR
Kait 8

1 killed in two-vehicle crash

ETOWAH, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 6:52 p.m. June 9 at the intersection of State Highways 140 and 136 in Etowah. Tannar Miles, 37, of Keiser was westbound approaching the intersection when an eastbound...
ETOWAH, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Arkansas deputies shut down several drug houses

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. – – Stashes of guns and drugs were seized by deputies this week during a series of busts in Crittenden County, Arkansas. One of the raids happened at a home in the Lake Shore community while officers were checking on Charles Gould, who is on parole from prison.  “I’ve been knowing him […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman with warrant leading authorities on chase

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A woman with a warrant is leading police and deputies on a chase in Mississippi County. According to Sheriff Dale Cook, the chase is near Mallard Lake. He said when police tried to stop her, she somehow got into a Manila police vehicle and...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 7-13

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Heart and Soul Catering […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

High schooler shot and killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A teenager was shot and killed Wednesday night in Forrest City, family members and witnesses said. The family identified the victim as 17-year-old Damien Walker. Witnesses said he was shot while standing outside his car in the Dawson Homes housing complex before 9 p.m. They said he ran about 25 or […]
FORREST CITY, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy