ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

5 Marines killed in California aircraft crash identified

By Nexstar Media Wire, Domenick Candelieri
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHdRX_0g7Sa6XE00

GLAMIS, Calif. ( KSWB ) — The five Marines killed in an aircraft crash Wednesday near Glamis in Imperial County, California, have been identified, a U.S. Marine Corps official announced Friday.

The victims, based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to a release from Major Mason Englehart of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Their names are as follows:

  • Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
  • Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot
  • Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief
New York’s lawsuit against NRA can move forward, judge rules

The crash, involving a MV-22B Osprey, happened around 12:25 p.m., 1st Lt. Duane Kampa said. The crew and aircraft were conducting routine flight training, Englehart stated.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364. “This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.”

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

House explosion kills 3 in Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's office and Garfield Heights authorities.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
SCDNReports

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face then Turns Gun on Police

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in FaceSCDN Graphics Department. A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face. The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Imperial County, CA
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
County
Imperial County, CA
Imperial County, CA
Accidents
State
Wyoming State
State
Illinois State
State
New Hampshire State
Local
California Crime & Safety
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim Overnight In Rockford

At approximately 2:15 this morning emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of Houghton Street for a stabbing victim. Upon arrival one male, possibly a juvenile, was said to have been stabbed in his leg with a steak knife. He was transported to a local hospital with non life...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rock County Sheriff’s identify skeletal remains found in ‘95

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A John Doe found nearly 27 years go in rural Rock County will finally be identified Tuesday, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. A statement is planned for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, where investigators plan to release the identity of skeletal remains found November 11, 1995.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marines#Traffic Accident#Glamis#Kswb#U S Marine Corps#Marine Aircraft Group#Cpl#Nra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wmay.com

Investigation Opened Into Conditions At Illinois Prison

An investigation is underway into conditions at a federal prison in Illinois following several inmate deaths. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth requested the probe into the penitentiary at Thomson. Seven inmates have died there since 2019… five homicides and two suicides. And there have been multiple allegations of abuse at the prison.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wchstv.com

W.Va. Trooper critically injured after falling from rooftop

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A West Virginia State Police officer was critically injured at his home Saturday. Trooper R.J. Jennings has been hospitalized after falling off a roof, according to a social media post from the West Virginia Troopers Association. The post said Jennings suffered fractures in both arms...
WILLIAMSON, WV
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford

At approximately 6:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to US-20 westbound at/near the off ramp to Montague Road for a vehicle that rolled and was now off the road in a ditch. Initial reports are there were multiple occupants, possibly extrication was going to be needed. The extent of...
ROCKFORD, IL
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy