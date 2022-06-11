‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version,’ With Added & Extended Scenes To Swing Into Theaters In September
In celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, Sony announced today that a fan cut of its massive hit Spider-Man: No Way Home — dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version — will hit theaters this Labor Day holiday in the US and Canada, with added and extended scenes. Other countries will be added soon, according to a post on Sony’s social media.
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday August 9 with screenings starting Friday, September 2 (including on PLFs.)
Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. The film is the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, with a running total of over $1.8 billion. Maybe the re-release will push it over $2 billion. Even more remarkable: It will have gotten there without a release in China.More from Deadline
