ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version,’ With Added & Extended Scenes To Swing Into Theaters In September

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXPjz_0g7Sa4lm00

Click here to read the full article.

In celebration of 60 years of the Spider-Man comic book character and 20 years of Spider-Man films, Sony announced today that a fan cut of its massive hit Spider-Man: No Way Home — dubbed Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version — will hit theaters this Labor Day holiday in the US and Canada, with added and extended scenes. Other countries will be added soon, according to a post on Sony’s social media.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday August 9 with screenings starting Friday, September 2 (including on PLFs.)

Domestically, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third-highest-grossing movie of all time. The film is the sixth-highest-grossing title worldwide, with a running total of over $1.8 billion. Maybe the re-release will push it over $2 billion. Even more remarkable: It will have gotten there without a release in China.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Releases New Look At ‘Spiderhead’, Next Film From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski

Click here to read the full article. Even with Top Gun: Maverick continuing to crush at the box-office, buzz for director Joseph Kosinski’s next film Spiderhead continues to grow as Netflix as released a new clip of the pic featuring stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. The clip was unveiled during a panel for Netflix’s Geeked Out Festival with Hemsworth introducing it himself. The film also stars Jurnee Smollett and Tess Haubrich and is based on the incredible short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead follows a brilliant visionary running a correctional facility that allows  its inmates to shorten their sentences by participating in...
NFL
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
NFL
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Schreier
epicstream.com

Deadpool 3: Marvel Studios Confirms Major Casting for MCU Crossover

It's been three years since Disney officially acquired the Fox brand and the House of Mouse's first order of business was to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it stands, very little is known about the third Deadpool film starring Ryan Reynolds other than the fact that it'll acknowledge the first two films as canon and retain its tone, making it the first R-rated MCU project.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fantastic Four: Disney+ Poll Seemingly Confirms Actress Who’ll Play MCU’s Sue Storm

The entire comic book film fandom is rejoicing after Marvel Studios finally granted the request of many and cast John Krasinski as Reed Richards. While the actor only played a variant of Mister Fantastic who lives on Earth-838, it gave fans renewed hope that he could still end up playing Reed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's main timeline of Earth-616.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Christmas
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Poke Fun at She-Hulk's CGI: Argue That The New Marvel Heroine Resembles Shrek's Fiona

Marvel fans are in for a treat as the new addition to Disney+'s expanding slate, She-Hulk is finally headed to the streaming service this August. In addition to the good news, the long-awaited trailer for the upcoming series was finally released. Although most fans are pleased with Tatiana Maslany's debut as the titular character, some fans pointed out how the show's CGI looks terrible, and Maslany's She-Hulk almost looked like the fan-favorite animated character, Princess Fiona, of Shrek.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

DC Films Exec Confirms Plans to Recast Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

It's no secret that fans of the DC Extended Universe are hell-bent on seeing Amber Heard get fired from the Aquaman franchise and the movement has been going on for years now. For a time, it seemed like Warner Bros. and DC Films didn't want to meddle with Amber's legal issues with her former spouse Johnny Depp. However, in a shocking new development, the ever-so-controversial star nearly got removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Disney Debunks Rumored Trailer Release Date

We're now almost half a year away before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters and we still have not seen any footage or sneak peek photo about the highly-anticipated sequel which will address the loss of T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. There were rumors that the first trailer will be released very soon. However, as it turns out, that is actually not the case at all.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
Deadline

How to Watch The 75th Annual Tony Awards This Sunday On TV, Streaming & On Demand

Click here to read the full article. Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+ beginning 60 minutes prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards ceremony on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout Act One. Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast from Radio City Music Hall in New...
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Chris Evans addresses one condition of returning as Captain America

Marvel icon Chris Evans claims a proposed return to the role of Captain America would need to be "perfect" for him to accept. The actor, who'll chase down Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man next month, played the First Avenger for eight years overall, hanging up the stars and stripes vibranium shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

91K+
Followers
31K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy