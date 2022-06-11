Report: 3 inmates injured at Orleans Parish jail, one in critical condition
A fight broke out at the Orleans Parish Justice Center and now three inmates are hospitalized.
According to news reports, the fight happened in one of the the parish jail’s pods about 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
A parish prison spokesperson says the fight broke out between four inmates and now three are hospitalized, two are in stable condition and the other inmate is in critical condition. The fight is under investigation.
