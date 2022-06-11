ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Report: 3 inmates injured at Orleans Parish jail, one in critical condition

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDTu2_0g7SZzW700

A fight broke out at the Orleans Parish Justice Center and now three inmates are hospitalized.

According to news reports, the fight happened in one of the the parish jail’s pods about 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

A parish prison spokesperson says the fight broke out between four inmates and now three are hospitalized, two are in stable condition and the other inmate is in critical condition. The fight is under investigation.

Comments / 2

Related
WDSU

Another inmate dies in Orleans Parish jail, second in three days

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three days, an inmate in New Orleans, being held on charges, has died. 'Today, a resident of the Orleans Justice Center was taken to University Medical Center after, what investigators believe was, an attempted suicide. The resident, a 46 year old white male, was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. by physicians at UMC. The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spinal fracture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in Harvey, JPSO says

A man died after being shot multiple times in Harvey Monday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive (map). The man was found inside a residence and died at the scene, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
HARVEY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL

Man dead, shot multiple times in Harvey on Monday morning

HARVEY, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in Harvey on Monday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive. At the scene, those deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police are investigating after two are injured in Gentilly shooting

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Mendez Street around 8:40 p.m. Police say two people were shot in this incident. A female victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment and a graze wound victim refused EMS at the scene. No further information has been released at this time. Stay with WDSU as this story develops.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orleans
WDSU

NOPD investigates hit-and-run with injury in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in the Seventh Ward on Sunday. NOPD said the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of St. Bernard Avenue around 3 a.m. According to police, someone was injured in the hit-and-run. There are no...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

3 inmates sent to hospital after fight at Orleans Parish Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — Three inmates at the Orleans Parish Justice Center were hospitalized after a fight in one of the pods, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office. According to the spokesman, four inmates were wounded after a fight broke out at the jail Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. Three of those inmates were hospitalized.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

STPSO investigates shooting in Mandeville area Sunday night

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident which occurred Sunday (June 12) night in the Mandeville area. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., STPSO deputies responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Dupre Street near Mandeville in response to a report of a shooting. At...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy