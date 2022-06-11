Weekend cool down is expected after Bay Area heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The heat spiked to high temperatures Friday but the weather is expected to cool down 5 to 10 degrees this weekend.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Gilroy , Livermore , Santa Rosa and Concord were among some Bay Area cities that hit 100 degrees Friday, Roger Gass with the National Weather Service Bay Area told KCBS Radio. Even though temperatures were high they did not reach record-high numbers, he said.

Temperatures near the coast cooled down a little in the afternoon with the sea breeze kicking in. Weekend temperatures will cool down 5-10 degrees because of the onshore flow, he explained.

He said that people should limit their outdoor exposure and stay hydrated when temperatures reach the upper 80s and 90s.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App

SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram