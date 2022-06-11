ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Weekend cool down is expected after Bay Area heat wave

By Lucy Fasano
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31P5T8_0g7SZvzD00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The heat spiked to high temperatures Friday but the weather is expected to cool down 5 to 10 degrees this weekend.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Gilroy , Livermore , Santa Rosa and Concord were among some Bay Area cities that hit 100 degrees Friday, Roger Gass with the National Weather Service Bay Area told KCBS Radio. Even though temperatures were high they did not reach record-high numbers, he said.

Temperatures near the coast cooled down a little in the afternoon with the sea breeze kicking in. Weekend temperatures will cool down 5-10 degrees because of the onshore flow, he explained.

He said that people should limit their outdoor exposure and stay hydrated when temperatures reach the upper 80s and 90s.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Sees Small Amount of Rain Sunday, Fire Danger Increases Monday

The National Weather Service said Sunday afternoon that a frontal boundary moving through the region has brought some light sprinkles to parts of the North Bay Area, but rainfall amounts have generally been a trace to a couple hundredths of an inch. Cooler and muggy conditions will persist throughout the...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Wildfires break out in North Bay, East Bay amid searing temperatures

Firefighters were confronted by wildfires near Santa Rosa and the Altamont Pass on Saturday as the Bay Area baked under high temperatures. The fires did not pose immediate threats to people or property, according to authorities. The Kelso incident was a fire that started near the Altamont Pass on June...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Concord, CA
City
Gilroy, CA
Travel + Leisure

This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Heat Wave#Cool Down#Kcbs Radio#Caheat#Sfo#Audacy
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRON4 News

Skyrocketing prices in the Bay Area

LARKSPUR, Calif. (KRON) – Inflation numbers are squeezing a lot of people, and of course, that includes Bay Area residents.   KRON4 spoke with shoppers about how they’re dealing with the soaring prices. At Lucky’s supermarket in Larkspur, shoppers say enough is enough, something needs to be done about skyrocketing prices. It is pretty brutal all […]
LARKSPUR, CA
NBC Bay Area

Millbrae City Councilman Attacked With Concrete Block in San Francisco

A Bay Area elected official said he is recovering after he was attacked with a concrete block in San Francisco’s Lands End Saturday. Millbrae City Councilman Anders Fung said he was walking with his family around 5 p.m. Saturday when a chunk of concrete fell from above. According to Fung, the concrete was thrown from at least 20 feet above him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sftravel.com

Oldest Restaurants in San Francisco by Neighborhood

In 49 square miles, you'll find genre-breaking cuisines, the freshest produce, and new cooking techniques that will delight your tongue. While San Francisco's culinary scene is always looking to the future, the city holds tightly to its history and pays homage to it at every opportunity. You find an eclectic group of restaurants on this list with diverse menus. One thing is for sure; these restaurants are all classics.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandmagazine.com

Top 5 Best Spas in Oakland and the East Bay

Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Spas as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Spas in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Piedmont Springs. Featured 2022 Best of Oakland and the East Bay...
OAKLAND, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy