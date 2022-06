Unfortunately for peanut butter lovers everywhere, the implications of the Jif peanut butter recall Mashed reported on earlier this month have only grown. Initially, according to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Jif issued a recall for over 40 peanut butter products, ranging from creamy to natural to crunchy, all due to possible salmonella contamination. Consumers should double-check their fridges and pantries for these products, which contain lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Additionally, shoppers should feel encouraged to read the general recall list from the FDA because so many products are being removed from supermarkets this month.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO