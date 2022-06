The Atlanta Braves did not include William Contreras in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Contreras will hit the bench Monday as Travis d'Arnaud takes over at catcher and bats sixth. The team is sticking with Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter, and with Michael Harris and the rest of the outfield thriving, Contreras may be squeezed out of a consistent spot in the lineup.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO