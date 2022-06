Carl Monroe Johnson Sr., 78, went to be with his beloved wife in Heaven on Friday, June 10, 2022. Carl was born to parents, Carl and Estelle Johnson on August 25, 1943 in Virginia. Carl resided in Sullivan County Tennessee most of his life where he worked several years at Colonial Heights Exxon as a mechanic. He also was employed with Kingsport Times News and most recently, as a cook at Greystone Healthcare in Blountville, Tennessee. Carl enjoyed hobbies such as working on cars but especially loved spending quality time with his grandchildren and family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO