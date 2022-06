CLEVELAND — José Ramírez had three RBIs, including a two-run double in the first inning, to continue his torrid production and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Sunday.Ramírez, who leads the majors with 59 RBIs, pulled a double down the left-field line that put Cleveland ahead after Oakland scored a run in the top of the inning. The three-time All-Star added an RBI groundout in the seventh and has driven in 25 runs over the last 21 games.Cal Quantrill (4-3) allowed one run in six innings, a solo home run by Ramón Laureano in the first. Laureano...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO