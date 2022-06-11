ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers’ Mize, 2018 top pick, to undergo Tommy John surgery

By DANA GUARUDER, Associated Press
 3 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, the top pick in the 2018 June draft, will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made the announcement. The 25-year-old Mize has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season. The date of surgery has not been determined.

Mize got two outs for Triple-A Toledo on May 12, then had his rehab program slowed down. Mize has a 7-13 record with a 4.29 ERA in 39 big league appearances, all of them starts.

